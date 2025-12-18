Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi Orders Speedy Development Works At Bhimashankar Ahead Of 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela In Nashik | Sourced

Pune: In view of the potential surge of devotees at Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar during the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is to be held in Trimbakeshwar in Nashik District, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi directed officials to plan for the speedy completion of various development works in a meeting chaired by him on Thursday. The meeting was aimed at work, which will help in crowd management and provide essential facilities. He emphasised that these works must be of high quality, durable, and completed within the stipulated timeframe.

District Collector Dudi was speaking at a review meeting held at the District Collector’s Office on Thursday regarding the Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar Development Plan. The meeting was attended by Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam, Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) Bharatkumar Bawiskar, District Planning Officer Kiran Indalkar, Deputy Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Dilip Shinde, Assistant Director of the Archaeology Department Dr Vilas Wahane, trustees of Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar, and officials from all concerned departments.

Collector Dudi stated that the Revenue Department, Police Administration, PWD, and temple trust officials should hold joint meetings to share information regarding the ongoing work. The Police Administration was instructed to provide details on traffic planning and crowd management. Actions should be taken considering the suggestions of the temple trust, and necessary permissions for the works should be obtained immediately. The Police Department was also asked to take steps toward setting up a control room.

Considering all aspects for the devotees visiting Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar, Dudi directed that a road survey be conducted and budget estimates be prepared. The Water Supply Department of the local civic body must plan to ensure adequate water availability for devotees. A revised plan for the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) should be prepared and submitted for approval.

In the meeting, the development of the devotee facility centre and parking lot at Nigdale village (which is 3 km away from Bhimashankar) was also ordered. For devotee accommodation, a survey should be conducted to set up a tent city at a location other than the parking area. Overall, planning should be done in a way that ensures the holistic development of Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar without causing inconvenience to devotees, Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi added.

Review of Other Historical and Religious Sites

During the meeting, reviews were also conducted for several other projects, including:

- The martyrdom site of Swarajya Rakshak Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Tulapur in Haveli Tehsil and the Memorial (Samadhi) at Vadhu Budruk in Shirur Tehsil.

- The fortress (Gadhi) of Malojiraje Bhosale and the Hazrat Chand Shahwali Baba Dargah in Pune District.

- Shri Kshetra Jejuri Temple Pilgrimage Site in Purandar Tehsil.

- Rajmata Saibai Memorial at the foothills of Rajgad Fort in Velhe Tehsil.

- Development and beautification of Shri Sant Jagnade Maharaj Samadhi at Sudumbre in Maval Tehsil.

- Tiger and Lion’s Point at Kurvande near Lonavala in Maval Tehsil.

- Birthplace Development Plan of Martyr Shivram Hari Rajguru in Rajgurunagar in Khed Tehsil.

- Renovation of Ashtavinayak Ganpati temples across Pune District. Out of the total eight, five are in the Pune District.

The Collector directed that if land acquisition for any project is pending, it should be completed quickly. Planning should ensure that all works are completed before the upcoming monsoon. Consideration must also be given to the maintenance and repair of projects after completion. Encroachments, if any, should be removed immediately. Collector Dudi instructed all concerned departments to work in coordination. During the session, representatives from all departments provided information regarding their respective ongoing works and future planning.

Timely Works Ordered For PGT 2026

In the meeting, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi also called for the timely and high-quality completion of infrastructure works for the upcoming Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026. The collector highlighted the event’s potential to boost India’s international image. Citing that, he emphasised that all development must be durable and meet global standards to ensure a seamless experience for participating cyclists.

PWD was ordered to prioritise road repairs, aesthetics, signage, and lane markings. Any roadside encroachments are to be removed immediately with police assistance. Pune City Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, and Pune Rural Police Force must coordinate on micro-planning for traffic and crowd management. Rural officers have been tasked with inspecting routes personally on bicycles to ensure safety.

The meeting also discussed that extensive promotion will be carried out across Metro stations, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses, and government properties within Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal limits. All departments have been asked to conduct rehearsals and complete personnel training before the event.