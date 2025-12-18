PMC Elections 2026: Citizens Seek Transparency, Clean Air, Water & Traffic-Free Roads In Pune From Their Corporators As Polls Approach

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: About 35.51 lakh voters in the 41 wards of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are set to exercise their right to vote on 15th January 2026 to elect 165 corporators, who will work to address a wide range of civic issues over the next five years. Residents of Pune have prepared, made up their minds and outlined clear expectations and tasks for candidates.

What Kharadi Wants: Basics Before Promises

Akshay Poorey, Joint Secretary of Kharadi Residents Welfare, said, “I have lived in Kharadi for over 16 years and witnessed rapid development, including IT parks, housing projects, malls, and infrastructure growth. Yet, despite this transformation, the most basic civic issues remain unresolved. The biggest concern is water. According to PMC records, Kharadi has a sufficient water supply."

"Then why are most societies still dependent on tankers? The tanker mafia operates openly, forcing residents to pay huge monthly amounts for water that should be a basic right. This issue has persisted for years, yet no corporator, MLA, or political representative has been able to or willing to solve it. The reason is obvious, as a large sum of money is involved. Citizens suffer while the system benefits,” said Poorey.

Akshay Poorey | Joint Secretary of Kharadi Residents Welfare

Poorey added, “Garbage collection is another major problem. Garbage contracts are often linked to political interests. Residents are charged per flat or house, and many refuse to pay due to a lack of transparency. Hence, garbage is dumped on roadsides, creating health hazards and an unsightly living environment. This is not a problem of awareness, but it is a problem of governance and accountability.

"Beyond these, poor roads, broken footpaths, and a lack of greenery continue to affect daily life. These are not luxury demands but basic civic expectations. Kharadi does not need grand speeches or banners. We need a corporator who can think beyond money, confront vested interests, and genuinely solve these long-pending issues. Citizens are watching, and this time, we want action, not excuses,” Poorey concluded.

Similar Issues in Viman Nagar

Residents of Viman Nagar have voiced similar concerns. Residents said that Viman Nagar is now connected via the Metro and hosts several large companies, including Bajaj, Tesla, TransUnion, and Snowflake, along with startups like UdChalo, Fibe, and Desi Farms. These companies contribute significantly to taxes, alongside numerous large real estate projects. Yet, Viman Nagar still lacks proper footpaths connecting bus stops and metro stations, and there are no dedicated cycle lanes for commuters.

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Viman Nagar, said, "Almost all footpaths have been illegally occupied by hawkers, who appear to receive protection from PMC and police, and even illegal electricity connections from MSEB. Occasional drives are conducted, but the encroachments are never permanently cleared. Even in front of the newly inaugurated PMC office and Viman Nagar Police Station, hawkers continue to operate openly.

Ravi Kumar | A Resident of Viman Nagar

Kumar added, "The area also has a growing homeless population occupying footpaths, many using scooters and consuming drugs at night. Despite this, police action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Begging Act is lacking. Another concern is harassment caused by transgender groups entering office premises, causing distress for employees.

“What Viman Nagar needs is a corporator who will focus on basic civic issues: cleanliness, hawker-free streets, removal of illegal hoardings, and effective action on homelessness. As the primary entry point for visitors arriving in Pune by air, the area must reflect a city that is safe, orderly, and welcoming,” said Ravi Kumar.

Kalyani Nagar Expectations

Residents of Kalyani Nagar expect corporators to take firm, time-bound action on long-pending civic issues. Monica Sharma, a resident, said, “Regular and adequate water supply to all societies must be ensured without discrimination. Misuse of Change of Use permissions and rampant illegal commercialisation of residential areas must be stopped immediately, as it is destroying the character of our locality.”

Monica Sharma | A resident of Kalyani Nagar

“Strict action against garbage burning and illegal dumping is essential, as it directly affects public health. Damaged roads, broken pedestrian footpaths, and faulty drainage lines must be repaired on a priority basis. STPs must be installed and used effectively to prevent river pollution. Safety and security of residents, including regular night patrolling, is non-negotiable. Unauthorised flexes must be removed regularly to maintain public order and city aesthetics. We seek accountable, visible, and consistent action -- not mere assurances,” added Sharma.

Bavdhan Concerns

Deepa Prabhu, Director of the Bavdhan Citizens Forum, highlighted, “Bavdhan has lost its peaceful nature due to constant traffic snarls, especially on service roads. Heavy vehicles like dumpers, cement mixers, and container trucks threaten road safety, with accidents reported almost daily. Ease of commuting requires increased public transport and last-mile connectivity to metro stations or the nearest bus depot.”

Deepa Prabhu | Director of Bavdhan Citizens Forum

“Citizens still struggle with basic necessities such as electricity, water supply, and good roads. Development is not only about infrastructure but also its upkeep: cleaner air, cleaner streets, better planning, and immediate implementation. Half-built amenity spaces lying in shambles are of no use to ordinary citizens who struggle with traffic and bad roads. Public engagement to understand citizens’ needs is the need of the hour, not just false promises,” added Deepa Prabhu.

Mohammadwadi & Ward 41

Ashok Mehendale, a resident of Mohammadwadi, said, “Ward 41, which includes Mohammadwadi Gaon, Syed Nagar, parts of Undri, Wadachi Wadi, Pisoli, and surrounding areas, spans over 60 square kilometres with nearly 1.5 lakh residents. Many residents are missing from the voters’ list, and around 37% of the population consists of non-voters, including minors. Despite rapid urbanisation, basic amenities like water supply remain unavailable since the area was merged into the PMC limits.

"Garbage management is a major concern. PMC does not collect wet waste, forcing residents to pay for private services, while civic responsibility is neglected. Mandatory OBC plants in societies are often absent, creating financial burdens for residents. Issues like rainwater harvesting, water purification, frequent power cuts, bad roads, and poor drainage continue to affect daily life. Political parties and candidates are active only during elections, while social activists are implementing practical solutions on the ground,” added Mehendale.

Ward 9 – Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Sus, Sutarwadi

Residents of Ward 9 have outlined key reforms needed to improve services. “Rapid urbanisation in Baner–Balewadi, Sus–Mahalunge, Pashan, and Sutarwadi has brought fundamental issues affecting citizens’ daily lives to the forefront. Water supply, traffic congestion, roads, cleanliness, safety, and conservation of green spaces, along with rising air, noise, and construction-related pollution, affect public health and quality of life. The priorities and policies decided today will shape the future of this area,” said Ameya Jagtap of the Baner-Balewadi-Pashan Residents Association.

Ameya Jagtap | Member of Baner-Balewadi-Pashan Residents Association

In response, the Baner-Balewadi-Pashan Residents Association (BBPRA) and Baner-Balewadi Nagrik Manch (BBNM) have jointly prepared a citizens’ manifesto through active resident participation. This non-partisan, citizen-centric document incorporates local experiences, issues, needs, solutions, and long-term vision. Its primary objective is to clearly present citizens’ expectations to all candidates contesting the upcoming elections.

BBPRA and BBNM have encouraged residents to share concerns and suggestions via Google Form or email. Organisers will also engage with citizen groups directly. A manifesto shaped by wide public participation will serve as a strong framework for sustainable, balanced, and citizen-orientated development of Ward 9.