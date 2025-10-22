Murlidhar Mohol Urges Railway Minister For Approval Of Additional Two Rail Lines Between Pune & Lonavala | Pinterest (Representative Pic)

“The issue of the third and fourth suburban rail lines for the Pune-Lonavala is important. The state government has decided to bear the cost of these two lines. Now the issue of these lines is with the Railway Ministry. Therefore, I have requested the Railway Minister to get approval as soon as possible,’ said MoS Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol.

Demand to start a line connecting Navi Mumbai Airport

Mohol met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the issue of railways in Pune. During this time, they discussed various works such as the third and fourth lines between Pune and Lonavala, modernisation of Pune railway station. Apart from this, Mohol also demanded that a dedicated train service connecting the international airport in Navi Mumbai be started through the Central Railway.

The state government will cover the cost of the third and fourth lines from Pune to Lonavala.

Work on several railway stations in Pune is going on at a fast pace. However, the issue of the Pune-Lonavala third and fourth lanes has been pending for many years.

Recently, the state government has agreed to bear 50 per cent of the cost of these lanes. Moreover, a revised and detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for the semi-high-speed Pune-Nashik route.

The ‘DPR’ of the Pune-Ahilyanagar route has been prepared, and the work of modernising the Pune railway station is underway; discussions are also being held in this regard.

“The third and fourth lines on the Pune-Lonavala route are necessary. For this, we first followed up with the state government. The state government has agreed to take their share. Now, the cabinet approval is required for these lines. Therefore, we discussed this with the Railway Minister. He has assured to take an early decision, and there was also a discussion regarding the early development of the Pune railway station,” informed Mohol.