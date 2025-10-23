Nashik Local Body Polls: Mahayuti Holds Edge As MVA Fights For Survival | Representative Image

Though there is still uncertainty regarding the dates of the upcoming local body elections, the administration is bound to conduct them within the next three months as per court directives. Keeping this in mind, political parties have begun preparing their strategies.



In the Nashik district, the ruling Mahayuti currently appears to have the upper hand, while the opposition MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) seems relatively inactive. This election, therefore, is shaping up to be a battle for power for the Mahayuti and a fight for political survival for the MVA.



There is no single-party dominance in Nashik. In the city, the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena are stronger, while in rural areas, Ajit Pawar’s NCP, the BJP, and Shinde’s Shiv Sena hold sway in that order. Compared to the MVA, the Mahayuti shows better coordination and enthusiasm for the polls.



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have each held major rallies in Nashik, setting the stage for the elections. On the other hand, Ajit Pawar’s NCP has yet to send any major state-level leader to the city or rural parts. The MVA, in comparison, looks disorganised.



The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is on the verge of announcing an alliance with the MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena). Because of this, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and the Congress are currently adopting a wait-and-watch approach. Congress is reportedly unhappy about bringing MNS into the alliance. This internal divide among the opposition could benefit the Mahayuti.



Candidate dynamics and alliance challenges



For the upcoming elections to the municipal corporation, zilla parishad, panchayat samitis, municipalities, and councils, the number of aspirants seeking tickets will be large. The ruling alliance will have to manage this carefully, as in many constituencies there are four to five strong contenders. Preventing rebellion within the ranks will be a major challenge.



Based on statements from Mahayuti’s leaders, it seems joint contests at all levels may not be possible, and there might be friendly fights in some places. However, all three parties agree on coming together after the results.



Meanwhile, the MVA camp appears quiet and fragmented. The future of the MVA — whether it remains united or splits — depends on the final decision of the Uddhav Thackeray–MNS alliance.



In short, Nashik’s local body elections are shaping up to be a fight for power for the Mahayuti and a fight for survival for the MVA.





Possible BJP–Shinde Sena clash in Nashik city?

In the last Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP came to power on its own and now aims to cross the “100 seats” mark. This suggests the party is confident of contesting independently.



Since most former Shiv Sena corporators and key workers have joined Shinde’s Sena, that party too is feeling strong.

In comparison, Ajit Pawar’s NCP has a negligible presence in Nashik city, while the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP appear politically weak.



Given these factors, the Nashik Municipal Corporation election is expected to see a direct contest between the BJP and Shinde Sena, while in the district’s rural and zilla parishad areas, the main fight is likely to be between the BJP and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.