NCSC Orders Inquiry Into Caste Discrimination During Valmiki Jayanti Event In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has ordered an inquiry into a complaint alleging caste-based discrimination and neglect of sanitation workers during the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Pragat Diwas celebration organised by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) earlier this month.

According to official communication issued on October 21, the Commission has taken cognisance of the issue.

The complaint accuses PCMC officials and contractors of neglect and discriminatory conduct toward members of the Valmiki community, many of whom serve as sanitation workers in the civic body.

Invoking its powers under Article 338 of the Constitution of India, the NCSC has directed the PCMC Commissioner to submit a factual report on the matter within 15 days.

The Commission has also warned that if a response is not received in time, it will exercise civil court powers and summon officials for an in-person hearing.

The incident occurred at an event held on October 7 at the open ground near the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Pimpri, to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, revered as a saint and social reformer.

In his complaint, it was stated that two days before the event, senior officials, including Deputy Commissioners Anna Bodade and Devendra More, and Deputy Engineer Vijay Kamble, were informed about the poor quality and undersized construction of the stage. Despite assurances, no corrective measures were taken.

“On inspection, the stage was found unstable, inadequately supported, and made with substandard materials, posing a clear safety hazard,” the complaint reads.

On the day of the event, the petitioner alleged that the arrangements for sanitation workers were “grossly inadequate,” with no proper seating, drinking water, or shade. While other groups reportedly received better facilities, many safai karamcharis, including women, were forced to sit on the ground under the scorching sun.

The complaint further highlights that the banner of Maharishi Valmiki was torn and not replaced. Despite repeated requests, officials allegedly ignored calls to correct these lapses.

He also claimed that one sanitation worker was injured due to unsafe steps on the poorly constructed stage, and another lost his two-wheeler to theft during the event. “Even when questioned about these issues, some officials made dismissive and inappropriate remarks, which added insult to injury,” the complaint notes.

The complaint also demanded that the Commission conduct a thorough investigation into the role of all responsible officials and contractors, and to ensure that strict action is taken against those found guilty of dereliction of duty or discrimination.