Pune: After Meeting Father & Calling His Family, Maval Man Jumps Into Indrayani River Amid Loan Distress | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident has unfolded in Pune District’s Maval Tehsil, where a man died by suicide over financial concerns. He jumped into the Indrayani River from the bridge in Takve Village near Lonavala. Although the suicide case is heartbreaking, what makes it shocking is the follow-up to his suicide, where he announced it to his family and then took the drastic step.

According to available details, the deceased has been identified as Mangesh Jambhulkar (43, Maval). He was discovered dead on Monday morning in the Indrayani River in Maval Tehsil.

Police said that the reason behind his suicide was financial stress, as Jambhulkar reportedly was debt-ridden and was under pressure because he couldn't pay his loans. He worked at a paper mill in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city and was temporarily living in Akurdi. The incident happened under the limits of Vadgaon Maval Police Station under the Pune Rural Police Force.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed in this case, said Pune rural police officials.

Met His Dad, Told His Brother, Called His Wife Before Jumping...

Not taking a leave or announcing his absence from work, Jambhulkar ‘surprised’ his father and went to Takve village. He told him about the problems he was facing but didn't tell him anything about what he planned to do.

After meeting his father, on his way back, he stopped on the bridge over the Indrayani River in Takve Village. From there, he called his brother and said, "I am committing suicide." He then called his wife and said, "Remove the bindi from your forehead." Removing a bindi refers to when a woman becomes a widow in Hindu culture.

After receiving the alarming calls, both his brother and wife rushed to the bridge. However, by the time they arrived, Mangesh had already jumped. They searched the area frantically but could not find him, said police.

The officials from Vadgaon Maval Police Station were informed, and a missing person's report was filed. A search operation was launched with the help of the Shivdurg Mitra Mandal and the Wildlife Protection Maval Rescue Team. After an extensive search, his body was recovered from the Indrayani River. His brother and wife were called to the spot, where they identified the deceased as Mangesh.