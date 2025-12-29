 Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad Urges Talathis & Gram Sevaks To Speed Up Land Acquisition For Parikrama Road
Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
IAS Ayush Prasad | File Photo

Nashik: The Nashik Parikrama Road, being developed in view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, will provide significant momentum to the overall development of the district. Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad appealed to talathis and gram sevaks to take the initiative and actively contribute to expediting the land acquisition process.

A meeting of talathis and gram sevaks from the concerned areas was organised regarding land acquisition for the Nashik Parikrama Road. District Collector Prasad was speaking on this occasion. Sub-Divisional Officer Appasaheb Shinde (Dindori), Tahsildar Mukesh Kamble (Dindori), and Additional Tahsildar Amol Nikam (Nashik City), along with circle officers, talathis, gram sevaks, and others, were present.

District Collector Prasad stated that the Nashik Parikrama Road would accelerate development across all sectors and help create a strong development ring around Nashik city. Therefore, talathis and gram sevaks should remain in constant coordination with their respective land acquisition officers and help speed up the acquisition process.

Additionally, instructions were given to complete administrative procedures for updating land records where deceased persons’ names still appear on 7/12 extracts and to ensure that the gram panchayats.

