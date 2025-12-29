VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress Announce Alliance For Pune Municipal Corporation Polls | Video Screengrab

After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions joined hands, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress on Monday formally announced their alliance for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference by Congress Legislative Council group leader Satej Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir.

Ahir took a swipe at the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for its stand of contesting municipal elections with the Sharad Pawar faction despite being part of the ruling Mahayuti at the state level. He mocked the approach as a “temporary 15-day divorce,” alleging that the faction claims separation during elections only to reunite for power later. Ahir challenged Ajit Pawar to publicly declare that his party would not align with the BJP if it failed to secure power in the municipal corporation.

As per the initial phase of seat-sharing, the Congress will field candidates in 60 wards, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 45 seats. Satej Patil said the final seat-sharing arrangement and candidate list would be announced late at night.

Patil also criticised the Mahayuti’s governance over the past seven years, alleging corruption and failure to resolve key civic issues in Pune, including water supply, roads, and traffic. “If none of these problems have been solved, is power being exercised only for personal interests?” he asked.

On a possible alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Patil said discussions are ongoing. He confirmed that the MNS has submitted a list of 21 seats and added that there is a willingness to negotiate on two to four additional seats.