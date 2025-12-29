Murder & Cheating Cases Decline; Theft on the Rise as Cybercrime Remains Major Challenge -- What Pune Police’s 2025 Crime Report Reveals? | Sourced

Pune: Pune Police on Monday presented its Annual Crime Report for 2025, highlighting key crime trends across the city over the last three years. The report reflects a consistent decline in serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, hurt, and vehicle theft. However, it also notes a surge in offences like chain snatching, housebreaking thefts, and narcotics-related cases.

Senior police officials said the department aims to further reduce crime and improve traffic management at major locations in 2026.

Serious Crimes Show Decline

According to the provided data, murder cases in Pune dropped from 101 (2023) to 93 (2024) and further down to 79 (2025). Cases of attempted murder followed a similar trend, falling from 244 (2023) to 179 (2024) and 153 (2025).

Hurt cases displayed mixed movement:

2023: 1,362

2024: 1,515

2025: 1,453

Dacoity and robbery remained comparatively stable:

2023: 236

2024: 245

2025: 242

Theft & Chain Snatching Increase

One of the most concerning trends is the sharp rise in chain-snatching incidents, which more than doubled within two years. The cases rose from 54 cases in 2023 to 103 in 2024 and 127 in 2025.

Housebreaking thefts also showed an uptick:

2023: 606

2024: 512

2025: 528

Crimes Against Women

Crimes against women remain a priority for the force.

Rape cases:

2023: 407

2024: 499

2025: 473

Molestation cases:

2023: 775

2024: 844

2025: 836

Police said women’s helplines, fast-track investigation teams, and safety initiatives will be strengthened further.

Additional Crime Data

Vehicle Theft Cases

2023: 1,962

2024: 1,927

2025: 1,572

Other Thefts

2023: 1,311

2024: 1,522

2025: 1,143

MPDA Action

2024: 103 booked

2025: 110 booked

MCOCA

2024: 48 cases

2025: 52 cases

NDPS (Narcotics)

2023: 120

2024: 111

2025: 215

Juvenile Crime

2023: 414

2024: 446

2025: 368

Cybercrime: A Major Challenge

In the cybercrime category, Pune recorded 1,505 registered cases in 2024, which dropped to 743 cases in 2025. Despite the decline in case numbers, the financial implications remained significant. The total amount lost to cybercrime decreased from ₹4,46,93,04,398 in 2024 to ₹2,21,31,51,133 in 2025, indicating a substantial reduction in economic damage. Meanwhile, recovery efforts showed notable improvement, with authorities managing to recover ₹41,48,70,794 in 2025, compared to ₹11,04,58,422 recovered in 2024.

Although cybercrime cases have reduced, the monetary loss remains significant, officials stated.

Police Commissioner’s Statement

While presenting the report, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the department will focus on:

- Data-driven policing

- Technology upgrades, including advanced CCTV systems

- Community participation

- Stricter traffic regulation and decongestion in commercial zones

“Pune Police will not tolerate violations of law and order. Criminal elements will face strict legal consequences. Our goal for 2026 is safer neighbourhoods and smoother traffic,” IPS Amitesh Kumar said.

New Year Celebrations & Traffic Enforcement

Regarding New Year policing, Kumar confirmed:

- 6,500+ motorists penalised for drunk driving so far this year

- 200+ cases in the last five days alone

- Patrols increased on FC Road, MG Road, Nal Stop, and other busy zones

- 60 high-sensitivity points identified for deployment

“We urge citizens to celebrate responsibly and not violate laws,” he added.

Meanwhile, for upcoming elections, special units from the Crime Branch, Detection Branch, and local police stations are being deployed.

“Our objective is to ensure voters feel safe and no intimidation takes place. Elections will be conducted under strict security within the law,” CP Kumar said.