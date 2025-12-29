Murder & Cheating Cases Decline; Theft On The Rise As Cybercrime Remains Major Challenge -- What Pune Police’s 2025 Crime Report Reveals?

Pune: Pune Police on Monday presented its Annual Crime Report for 2025, highlighting key crime trends across the city over the last three years. The report reflects a consistent decline in serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, hurt, and vehicle theft. However, it also notes a surge in offences like chain snatching, housebreaking thefts, and narcotics-related cases.
Senior police officials said the department aims to further reduce crime and improve traffic management at major locations in 2026.
Serious Crimes Show Decline
According to the provided data, murder cases in Pune dropped from 101 (2023) to 93 (2024) and further down to 79 (2025). Cases of attempted murder followed a similar trend, falling from 244 (2023) to 179 (2024) and 153 (2025).
Hurt cases displayed mixed movement:
2023: 1,362
2024: 1,515
2025: 1,453
Dacoity and robbery remained comparatively stable:
2023: 236
2024: 245
2025: 242
Theft & Chain Snatching Increase
One of the most concerning trends is the sharp rise in chain-snatching incidents, which more than doubled within two years. The cases rose from 54 cases in 2023 to 103 in 2024 and 127 in 2025.
Housebreaking thefts also showed an uptick:
2023: 606
2024: 512
2025: 528
Crimes Against Women
Crimes against women remain a priority for the force.
Rape cases:
2023: 407
2024: 499
2025: 473
Molestation cases:
2023: 775
2024: 844
2025: 836
Police said women’s helplines, fast-track investigation teams, and safety initiatives will be strengthened further.
Additional Crime Data
Vehicle Theft Cases
2023: 1,962
2024: 1,927
2025: 1,572
Other Thefts
2023: 1,311
2024: 1,522
2025: 1,143
MPDA Action
2024: 103 booked
2025: 110 booked
MCOCA
2024: 48 cases
2025: 52 cases
NDPS (Narcotics)
2023: 120
2024: 111
2025: 215
Juvenile Crime
2023: 414
2024: 446
2025: 368
Cybercrime: A Major Challenge
In the cybercrime category, Pune recorded 1,505 registered cases in 2024, which dropped to 743 cases in 2025. Despite the decline in case numbers, the financial implications remained significant. The total amount lost to cybercrime decreased from ₹4,46,93,04,398 in 2024 to ₹2,21,31,51,133 in 2025, indicating a substantial reduction in economic damage. Meanwhile, recovery efforts showed notable improvement, with authorities managing to recover ₹41,48,70,794 in 2025, compared to ₹11,04,58,422 recovered in 2024.
Although cybercrime cases have reduced, the monetary loss remains significant, officials stated.
Police Commissioner’s Statement
While presenting the report, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the department will focus on:
- Data-driven policing
- Technology upgrades, including advanced CCTV systems
- Community participation
- Stricter traffic regulation and decongestion in commercial zones
“Pune Police will not tolerate violations of law and order. Criminal elements will face strict legal consequences. Our goal for 2026 is safer neighbourhoods and smoother traffic,” IPS Amitesh Kumar said.
New Year Celebrations & Traffic Enforcement
Regarding New Year policing, Kumar confirmed:
- 6,500+ motorists penalised for drunk driving so far this year
- 200+ cases in the last five days alone
- Patrols increased on FC Road, MG Road, Nal Stop, and other busy zones
- 60 high-sensitivity points identified for deployment
“We urge citizens to celebrate responsibly and not violate laws,” he added.
Meanwhile, for upcoming elections, special units from the Crime Branch, Detection Branch, and local police stations are being deployed.
“Our objective is to ensure voters feel safe and no intimidation takes place. Elections will be conducted under strict security within the law,” CP Kumar said.