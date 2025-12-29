Nashik Zilla Parishad Honours Innovative Teachers For Outstanding Work On Vinoba App | Sourced

Nashik: Teachers who have done remarkable and innovative work on the Vinoba app, a digital education initiative implemented to enhance educational quality, were honoured by the Nashik Zilla Parishad Education Department. The honour was bestowed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Omkar Pawar.

For their high-quality initiatives, innovative teaching methods, and efforts towards the all-round development of students on the Vinoba app during October and November 2025.

On this occasion, CEO Omkar Pawar said, “The innovative work done by the teachers through the Vinoba app will certainly contribute to the educational quality of the students. More and more teachers should use the Vinoba app and share their innovative ideas with other teachers.” He expressed confidence that this honour would be an inspiration for other teachers.

The following teachers were honoured with the ‘Post of the Month’ award:

October 2025

- Anil Bhamre (Zilla Parishad Primary School, Landge, Baglan Taluka) – Excellent work in the Spelling Bee (Classes 1-3) initiative.

- Amol Lamuvel Wankhade (Zilla Parishad Primary School, Hiregaon, Nandgaon Taluka) – Cultivating interest in science and mathematics among students through the Maths and Science Club (Classes 1-2) initiative.

- Savita Dilip Kushare (Zilla Parishad School, Ambegaon, Yeola Taluka) – Effective implementation of Spelling Bee (Classes 4-5, Nashik).

- Gangaram Chander Padvi (Zilla Parishad School, Shirale, Peth Taluka) – Promoting reading culture through Grand Reading – Poetry Reading (Classes 1-3).

- Prashant Dagu Bhosale (Zilla Parishad School, Manori, Niphad Taluka) – Successful implementation of School Events and Visits (Classes 1-2).



November 2025

- Sanjaykumar Suslade (Zilla Parishad School, Shirale, Peth Taluka) – Innovative teaching ideas in the 'Your Experiments with Teaching' programme (Grades 3-5).

- Somnath Mahadev Thombre (Zilla Parishad School, Krishnav, Yeola Taluka) – Grand Reading – Poetry Reading (Grades 1-3).

- Rahul Karbhari Telore (Zilla Parishad School, Krishnav, Yeola Taluka) – Grand Reading – Poetry Reading (Grades 4-5).

- Preeti Pawar (Zilla Parishad Primary School, Varchef, Baglan Taluka) – Excellent work in Grand Reading – Poetry Reading (Grades 1-3).

- Rahul Bhamre (Zilla Parishad Primary School, Chafyachi, Baglan Taluka) – Grand Reading – Poetry Reading (Grades 1-3).