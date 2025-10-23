 Pune Horror: Pregnant Woman’s Decomposed Body Found Under Bridge In Indapur; Murder Suspected
The police's preliminary estimation suggests the deceased woman was approximately 25 to 30 years old. However, the most shocking revelation is that the woman was six to seven months pregnant

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
Pune Horror: Pregnant Woman’s Decomposed Body Found Under Bridge In Indapur; Murder Suspected | Representative Image

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light in Pune's Indapur, where the decomposed body of an unidentified pregnant woman was found in the water under a bridge within the limits of Madanwadi village on Wednesday. According to sources, the woman was seven months pregnant. The village is located on the Baramati-Bhigwan state highway.

According to available details, the body was wrapped in a sheet. The police's preliminary estimation suggests the deceased woman was approximately 25 to 30 years old. However, the most shocking revelation is that the woman was six to seven months pregnant. Police believe there is foul play behind this discovery.

As soon as the incident was discovered under the Madanwadi bridge, officials from the Bhigwan Police Station, under the Pune Rural Police Force, immediately rushed to the spot. A panchnama was conducted, and the police took the body into custody. Police found a tattoo of the name 'Raviraj' inscribed on the dead woman's left hand. This tattoo is considered extremely important for identifying the woman, said officials.

Since the body was completely decomposed, the police estimate that the incident occurred about five to six days ago. As a result, the police are currently facing major difficulties in identifying the deceased woman. Preliminary indications suggest it is a case of murder. The police have speculated that the murder may have occurred elsewhere, and the body was then brought and dumped here. Bhigwan Police are conducting a thorough investigation into this crime. To identify the woman, they are meticulously examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area, missing women's complaints, and mobile phone location data.

