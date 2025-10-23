Pune Air Action Hub Submits Recommendations To Curb Air Pollution; PMC Promises Action | The Goan Network

The Environment Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently held a meeting with several civil society organisations working on environmental issues. The meeting was chaired by Environment Department Head Ravi Pawar on October 16, in which around 15 other organisations participated to discuss pressing concerns such as air pollution, river pollution, waste burning, crematoria emissions, tree cutting and construction-related pollution.

During the session, the Pune Air Action Hub, a network of civil society organisations, doctors, researchers and citizens who are interested in the air quality in Pune, presented its ongoing work and recommendations on four key areas: emissions from crematoria, waste burning, tree cutting and the effectiveness of pollution mitigation systems like mist fountains and fog cannons. A detailed letter outlining these recommendations was later submitted to the department on October 22.

Shweta Vernekar, representing the Pune Air Action Hub, pointed out that emissions from crematoria can be reduced by promoting electric and gas-based cremations. “As per the data from June 2025, only 54 per cent of cremations in Pune are electric or gas-based. Increasing awareness about these cleaner options at hospitals and death pass centres, along with adding more such facilities in the city, can help bring this number up,” she said.

Highlighting another major concern, Pune Air Action Hub member Ravindra Sinha said the collection of garden waste remains inefficient, especially during winter. “The issue becomes serious during winters, with a rise in burning cases that further worsen air quality. The Solid Waste Management Department is supposed to collect garden waste from societies and commercial buildings free of charge once a week, but this system isn’t working effectively,” he noted.

The Pune Air Action Hub also raised the issue of inadequate grievance redressal for waste burning. It said the existing mechanism lacks urgency and enforcement, making it an ineffective deterrent. The group has sought a joint meeting between the Solid Waste Management and Environment Departments to discuss the problem.

Speaking about PMC’s ongoing investments in pollution control, Sharmila Deo, Senior Programme Associate at Parisar, expressed concern over the use of unproven technologies. “Over the past two years, PMC has invested in mist fountains and fog cannons, but there’s little scientific evidence that these bring lasting improvements in air quality. Pune has eight such fountains installed so far, costing about ₹40 lakh, but these are not scalable or effective in addressing the pollution sources,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Environment Department has agreed to send a circular to housing societies, asking them to ensure that their security staff do not light bonfires for warmth during winter. Instead, societies are encouraged to provide warm clothes, enclosed cabins, or electric heaters.

Concluding the meeting, Environment Department Head Ravi Pawar assured the participants that the points raised would be considered for further action. The Pune Air Action Hub and other organisations plan to follow up with the department to ensure that the proposed steps are implemented effectively.