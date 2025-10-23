30% Rise In Road Accidents This Year; 166 Deaths Reported In Nine Months In Maharashtra’s Hingoli District I Representational Image | AI generated (Canva)

Hingoli: The increasing speed and careless driving in Maharashtra's Hingoli District are now becoming a cause of death. As the roads have improved, road accidents have also increased. Due to good roads, drivers are operating vehicles at high speeds, which leads to vehicles becoming uncontrolled, inviting accidents.

In the last nine months in the district, from January 1, 2025, until the end of September, 300 road accidents occurred. In these, 166 people lost their lives, while many were injured. In the same period last year, the district saw 231 road accidents, resulting in 135 deaths. Compared to last year, Hingoli district has registered a 30% increase in the number of road accidents this year.

Two national highways pass through the district, in addition to some state highways. Five years ago, the condition of the roads in the district was not so good. But now all routes have become very convenient. While good roads have provided great convenience to travellers, they are also proving to be fatal. Due to the excellent roads, drivers are also operating vehicles at high speeds, consequently inviting road accidents.

Read Also Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Set Up 22 EV Charging Stations Across City Through Private Agency

According to the local Sub-Regional Transport Office, 231 road accidents occurred in the district last year. In these, 135 people died, and many people were seriously injured. Compared to last year, 300 more road accidents occurred in the first nine months of the current year. In these, 166 people died, while many were injured.

The majority of accidents are caused by excessive speed, careless driving, and violation of traffic rules. Furthermore, the use of helmets among two-wheeler riders is very low, while incidents of four-wheeler drivers violating the speed limit and driving under the influence of alcohol are continuously increasing. This is why cases of death in road accidents are increasing.

Punitive Action, Yet Rules Are Not Followed

All drivers on the district's roads need to follow traffic rules. Punitive action is taken against drivers who do not follow the rules on the roads. In the last nine months, fines worth crores of rupees have been imposed on 26,000 drivers in the district. Despite this, drivers do not follow the rules. It is a matter of concern that road accidents are increasing precisely because the rules are not being followed.

Need to Control Speed While Driving

Hingoli Deputy Regional Transport Officer Rahul Gawade said, “Road safety is the collective responsibility of every citizen. Every driver, two-wheeler rider, and pedestrian should bring about a change in their behaviour. It is necessary to adhere to the prescribed speed limit while driving. Road accidents can be controlled by maintaining speed control. The use of helmets and seat belts must be made mandatory. One should never goof around on the road; road accidents can be curbed if all drivers follow the rules.”