Video: Milk Turns Thick & Sticky Like Rubber In Dhule's Shirpur, FDA Takes Action

Milk Turns Thick & Sticky Like Rubber In Dhule's Shirpur, FDA Takes Action

A shocking case of adulterated milk has come to light in Shirpur city of Dhule district, and the same video is currently going viral on social media. After this incident, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated action against the concerned shop.

A woman had purchased milk from a milk shop in Shirpur city. After a few hours, the milk spoiled. Suspicious, the woman boiled the milk and found that it was thick and sticky like rubber. She recorded the video and shared it on social media. Within moments, this video went viral, and there is immense anger among the citizens.

After this incident, the locals have demanded action against the concerned milk seller. “If the milk we drink every day is adulterated to such an extent, what about the health of the citizens?” the citizens ask. Milk sales increase significantly during festive seasons like Diwali, and the discovery of adulterated milk has raised serious questions about food safety.

The Food and Drug Administration Department immediately took action. Department official Kishor Baviskar said, “Samples will be taken from the concerned milk sales centre. They will be sent to the laboratory for testing. Legal action will be taken against the guilty shopkeeper after the investigation report comes,” he informed.

After this incident, serious concerns have arisen about the quality of milk sold across Dhule. And citizens have requested the administration to conduct regular checks on food items and milk during the festive season.