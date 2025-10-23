 Video: Milk Turns Thick & Sticky Like Rubber In Dhule's Shirpur, FDA Takes Action
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVideo: Milk Turns Thick & Sticky Like Rubber In Dhule's Shirpur, FDA Takes Action

Video: Milk Turns Thick & Sticky Like Rubber In Dhule's Shirpur, FDA Takes Action

A shocking case of adulterated milk has come to light in Shirpur city of Dhule district, and the same video is currently going viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Video: Milk Turns Thick & Sticky Like Rubber In Dhule's Shirpur, FDA Takes Action | Video Screengrab

A shocking case of adulterated milk has come to light in Shirpur city of Dhule district, and the same video is currently going viral on social media. After this incident, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated action against the concerned shop.

A woman had purchased milk from a milk shop in Shirpur city. After a few hours, the milk spoiled. Suspicious, the woman boiled the milk and found that it was thick and sticky like rubber. She recorded the video and shared it on social media. Within moments, this video went viral, and there is immense anger among the citizens.

After this incident, the locals have demanded action against the concerned milk seller. “If the milk we drink every day is adulterated to such an extent, what about the health of the citizens?” the citizens ask. Milk sales increase significantly during festive seasons like Diwali, and the discovery of adulterated milk has raised serious questions about food safety.

The Food and Drug Administration Department immediately took action. Department official Kishor Baviskar said, “Samples will be taken from the concerned milk sales centre. They will be sent to the laboratory for testing. Legal action will be taken against the guilty shopkeeper after the investigation report comes,” he informed.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Attend ASEAN-India Summit Virtually; EAM Jaishankar To Represent India At East Asia Meet
PM Modi To Attend ASEAN-India Summit Virtually; EAM Jaishankar To Represent India At East Asia Meet
Padma Lakshmi's Diwali Party Was A Night To Remember; Fans Say Her Dance Moves 'Hotter Than The Diyas'
Padma Lakshmi's Diwali Party Was A Night To Remember; Fans Say Her Dance Moves 'Hotter Than The Diyas'
ICSI Reopens Registration For CS December 2025 Session Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
ICSI Reopens Registration For CS December 2025 Session Today; Know Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
China Eastern Airlines To Resume Direct Delhi–Shanghai Flights From November 9
China Eastern Airlines To Resume Direct Delhi–Shanghai Flights From November 9
Read Also
Travelling To Pune After Diwali? All You Need To Know About Traffic Advisory
article-image

After this incident, serious concerns have arisen about the quality of milk sold across Dhule. And citizens have requested the administration to conduct regular checks on food items and milk during the festive season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Set Up 22 EV Charging Stations Across City Through Private Agency

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Set Up 22 EV Charging Stations Across City Through Private Agency

Nashik Local Body Polls: Mahayuti Holds Edge As MVA Fights For Survival

Nashik Local Body Polls: Mahayuti Holds Edge As MVA Fights For Survival

Nashik Police Commissioner's Measures Win Hearts; 'Fortress Of Law & Order,' Say Citizens

Nashik Police Commissioner's Measures Win Hearts; 'Fortress Of Law & Order,' Say Citizens

Video: Milk Turns Thick & Sticky Like Rubber In Dhule's Shirpur, FDA Takes Action

Video: Milk Turns Thick & Sticky Like Rubber In Dhule's Shirpur, FDA Takes Action

Video: PMPML Bus Driver Thrashes Elderly Person In Pune, Netizens Demand Action

Video: PMPML Bus Driver Thrashes Elderly Person In Pune, Netizens Demand Action