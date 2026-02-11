Muslim Man From Maharashtra's Latur Alleges Assault By Railway Staff At Hyderabad Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Latur: A 32-year-old Muslim man was beaten by around 20 railway staff members near Hafizpet railway station in Hyderabad after they noticed his religious identity, including his beard and skullcap. His companion, who came to help him, was also beaten. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The victim, identified as Imran Babu Sayyed (32), a resident of Latur, was travelling to Latur on the Kakinada–Shirdi Express. The incident took place on Feb 9.

According to the victim, when an unknown man boarded the AC coach from Malakpeth railway station and later at Hafijpeth railway station, he got down to shift to the general compartment. Railway staffers from the AC coach began abusing and beating him. The victim from the general coach came down and intervened, asking why they were using filthy language. The railway staffers targeted him and started beating him.

The victim claimed that his beard was pulled, his skullcap was thrown away, and he was repeatedly assaulted, causing injuries that led to bleeding from his mouth. His friend, who attempted to intervene, was also allegedly beaten, and his mobile phone was snatched.

Another friend, Adilkhan from Bidar, who came forward to help, was reportedly assaulted as well. The victim alleged that despite requesting assistance, the railway TC and the police failed to take immediate action, he said.

The situation escalated at Bidar railway station, where Mohammad Imran was allegedly prevented by Bidar police from getting off the train. The victim claimed that he was forcefully pushed back into the train, and his bag was thrown inside.

The complainant has termed the incident an act of injustice, alleging that he was targeted due to his beard and skullcap. He has demanded strict action against those responsible and the return of his belongings, including a mobile phone, approximately Rs 35,000 and around Rs 12,000.

Yet the victim didn’t file a complaint, he said.