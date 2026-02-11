Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Psychiatrist Dr Arun Marwale Elected All-India Honorary Secretary Of IPS & IAPP | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior psychiatrist Dr Arun Marwale has been elected as the all-India honorary secretary of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) and the Indian Association of Private Psychiatrists (IAPP) in the recently announced elections of the two national bodies.

The IPS is regarded as the largest national body of psychiatrists in the country, while the IAPP represents leading psychiatrists practising in the private sector. Dr Marwale is the first doctor from the Marathwada region to be elected to these national-level positions.

He received support from members of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of the IPS. The contributions of Dr Vinay Barale, Dr Aziz Kadri, Dr Sanjeev Savji, Branch President Dr Manik Bhise and other members were cited as significant in his election.

Dr Marwale will hold the post for the next two years. During his tenure, he has expressed commitment to implementing welfare initiatives for patients and doctors and to working within the framework of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, to strengthen coordination among the government, patients and medical professionals.

He holds qualifications including MBBS, DPM, DNB and MA (Psychology). He served in government healthcare services for approximately 22 years at Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as well as in Latur, Pune and other locations. For the past 19 years, he has been associated with MGM Hospital, where he has served as Assistant Professor, Professor and Head of Department.

Dr Marwale also participated in rehabilitation efforts following the Killari earthquake, providing counselling, treatment services and organising mental health camps in affected areas.

Members of the medical fraternity have described his election as a significant achievement for the mental health sector in the Marathwada region.