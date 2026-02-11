 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Psychiatrist Dr Arun Marwale Elected All-India Honorary Secretary Of IPS & IAPP
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Psychiatrist Dr Arun Marwale Elected All-India Honorary Secretary Of IPS & IAPP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Psychiatrist Dr Arun Marwale Elected All-India Honorary Secretary Of IPS & IAPP

The IPS is regarded as the largest national body of psychiatrists in the country, while the IAPP represents leading psychiatrists practising in the private sector. Dr Marwale is the first doctor from the Marathwada region to be elected to these national-level positions

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Psychiatrist Dr Arun Marwale Elected All-India Honorary Secretary Of IPS & IAPP | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior psychiatrist Dr Arun Marwale has been elected as the all-India honorary secretary of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) and the Indian Association of Private Psychiatrists (IAPP) in the recently announced elections of the two national bodies.

The IPS is regarded as the largest national body of psychiatrists in the country, while the IAPP represents leading psychiatrists practising in the private sector. Dr Marwale is the first doctor from the Marathwada region to be elected to these national-level positions.

He received support from members of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of the IPS. The contributions of Dr Vinay Barale, Dr Aziz Kadri, Dr Sanjeev Savji, Branch President Dr Manik Bhise and other members were cited as significant in his election.

Read Also
Pune: Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor & Saswad Road Routes To Get Metro Boost As MahaMetro Issues Tenders
article-image

Dr Marwale will hold the post for the next two years. During his tenure, he has expressed commitment to implementing welfare initiatives for patients and doctors and to working within the framework of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, to strengthen coordination among the government, patients and medical professionals.

FPJ Shorts
'We Are Excited To Play...': Tilak Varma Breaks Silence On IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
'We Are Excited To Play...': Tilak Varma Breaks Silence On IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
Thane News: Narrow Escape For 25 Passengers As TMT Bus Catches Fire Near Kalwa Bridge
Thane News: Narrow Escape For 25 Passengers As TMT Bus Catches Fire Near Kalwa Bridge
What The Union Budget Means For India’s Youth
What The Union Budget Means For India’s Youth
Uttar Pradesh News: Bulandshahr Driving School Issues Certificate To Dead Man
Uttar Pradesh News: Bulandshahr Driving School Issues Certificate To Dead Man

He holds qualifications including MBBS, DPM, DNB and MA (Psychology). He served in government healthcare services for approximately 22 years at Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as well as in Latur, Pune and other locations. For the past 19 years, he has been associated with MGM Hospital, where he has served as Assistant Professor, Professor and Head of Department.

Dr Marwale also participated in rehabilitation efforts following the Killari earthquake, providing counselling, treatment services and organising mental health camps in affected areas.

Members of the medical fraternity have described his election as a significant achievement for the mental health sector in the Marathwada region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Muslim Man From Maharashtra's Latur Alleges Assault By Railway Staff At Hyderabad Station, Video...
Muslim Man From Maharashtra's Latur Alleges Assault By Railway Staff At Hyderabad Station, Video...
Nanded: Mild Earthquake Of 3.0 Magnitude Jolts Mukhed Tehsil, No Damage Reported
Nanded: Mild Earthquake Of 3.0 Magnitude Jolts Mukhed Tehsil, No Damage Reported
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Psychiatrist Dr Arun Marwale Elected All-India Honorary Secretary Of IPS...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Psychiatrist Dr Arun Marwale Elected All-India Honorary Secretary Of IPS...
Beed Police Warn Youth Against Fake Police Recruitment Offers, Issue Public Advisory
Beed Police Warn Youth Against Fake Police Recruitment Offers, Issue Public Advisory
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Skill Development Key To Job Opportunities, Says Collector Deelip Swami
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Skill Development Key To Job Opportunities, Says Collector Deelip Swami