Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Skill Development Key To Job Opportunities, Says Collector Deelip Swami

IAS Deelip Swami | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Students should acquire various skills in life which will increase various job opportunities for them,” said District Collector Deelip Swami while addressing the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Employment Convention organised by the District Centre of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship in association with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Vijay Fulari presided over the programme. Students from diploma, degree and postgraduate courses were present in large numbers.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Valmik Sarwade, Deputy Commissioner Vidya Shitole, Assistant Commissioner Raju Wakude, Suresh Bahure, Ravindra Kangralkar and Dr Girish Kale, along with other officers, were present.

Fulari advised students that while searching for employment opportunities, they should aim to become job providers. “Dream to establish your own companies and give jobs to the needy unemployed,” he advised.

Girish Kale conducted the proceedings of the function, while Sanjay Shinde proposed the vote of thanks.

A total of 45 companies conducted interviews of job aspirants. These included Toyota Kirloskar Motors, Ather Energies, Parkins India, Rucha Engineers, Medi-Recruiter, Kalyan Jewellers, Cosmo Films, Clad Metal India, Bagala Group of Industries, S S Kantrol, Metalman Auto, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Inster India Pvt Ltd, AXD India Ltd, Shoppers Stop Pvt Ltd (Prozone), Dyandeep Foundation Centre, Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd and K R Bedmutha Techno Associates, among others.