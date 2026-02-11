Nanded: Mild Earthquake Of 3.0 Magnitude Jolts Mukhed Tehsil, No Damage Reported | Representational Image

Nanded: Several villages in Nanded district experienced mild tremors on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the district administration to issue an advisory urging citizens to remain alert but not panic.

According to information received from residents of Hibbett, Kolgaon, Dhamangaon, Motarga, Dhanaj, and Jamkhed villages in Mukhed tehsil of Nanded, a loud underground sound was heard and the ground shook at around 3:25 pm on Wednesday (Feb 11). Villagers immediately informed the local administration.

A check on the website of the National Centre for Seismology confirmed that an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded at 3:20 pm. The epicentre was located near Khaparal village in Mukhed tehsil of Nanded district.

Officials stated that the tremor was of a very mild nature. Mukhed Tehsildar informed the District Emergency Operations Centre that no loss of life or property has been reported due to the quake.

District Collector Rahul Kardile appealed to citizens not to panic but to remain vigilant. As a precautionary measure, he advised residents living in houses with tin-sheet roofs to remove stones placed on rooftops for support and instead secure the sheets properly with bolts.

In case of similar tremors or unusual sounds, citizens have been advised to immediately step out into open areas and inform the administration by contacting the District Emergency helpline. The Collector also urged the public not to believe or spread any rumours.