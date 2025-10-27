Security Guard At Hinjawadi IT Park Kills 3-Year-Old Twins After Domestic Dispute, Confesses To Crime | Representational Image

In a shocking incident from Pune’s Hinjawadi IT park, a security guard working at allegedly killed his three-year-old twin daughters and later dumped their bodies in a forest area, following a domestic dispute with his wife.

Pune police booked the accused, Rahul Chavan, 33, a resident of Pune, but originally belonged to Rui Gosta village in Washim district. An FIR has been filed against Chavan at the Andhera police station in Buldhana.

Reportedly, Chavan was working at Hinjawadi’s Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park Phase 2 as a security guard. According to police, he was living with his wife in Pune for some years, and had twin daughters, Pranali and Pratiksha.

Police investigation revealed that following an argument between the couple around October 18, Chavan’s wife left home and returned to her maternal place. Since then, Chavan was disturbed, and on October 21, he decided to his home town.

While returning to Washim on his bike along with his twin daughters, Chavan stopped at a secluded forest area near Buldhana, between Chikali and Andhera roads, around noon. After which, he allegedly slit the throats of his twin daughters and disposed of their bodies in the nearby forest area.

Then he reached his home town in Washim. But, on October 24, Chavan himself appeared in the Asegaon police station and confessed that he had killed his twin girls.

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Ramkrushna Bhakade of the Asegaon police station told the Indian Express, “The accused, Chavan, told us that he had consumed liquor and, in a moment of anger due to the argument with his wife, he killed the twins. The next day, on October 25, our team reached Buldhana in search of the bodies of the girls. Along with the Andhera police station team in Buldhana, we traced the location where the father had dumped the dead bodies of his twin daughters.”

“The dead bodies of the girls were recovered and sent for postmortem. Subsequently, an offence of murder was lodged against the accused Chavan under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 103. We are seeking his custody from the court for further investigation,” said API Rupesh Shakkarge of the Andhera police station.