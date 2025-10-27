 Pune Crime: Senior Citizen Tricked By Two Men Posing As Acquaintances In Baner; Gold Chain Worth ₹1.2 Lakh Stolen
Chandrasekhar Sawant, Senior Police Inspector of Baner Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Police are analysing the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The matter is under investigation, and the accused will be arrested soon.”

Ankit Shukla Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A 70-year-old senior citizen was cheated by two unknown men who came on a motorcycle and stole his gold chain worth ₹1,20,000 by pretending they knew him and had met after a long time.

The incident took place near Sai Chowk, Pashan-Sus Road, on Sunday, around 9.30 pm.

According to the police, the victim was walking when two people came on a bike from behind. The person sitting behind the rider came close, put his hand around the victim’s neck, and said, “Kya uncle, kidhar ho aap? Bohot din ho gaye mile nahi.”

The victim was confused and refused to identify him, saying, “I don’t know you. Who are you?” Then the rider got off the bike and suddenly touched the victim’s feet. The victim again said, “I don’t know you. Why are you touching my feet?”

After that, the accused gave the victim a biscuit packet and asked him to donate it at the nearby Balaji Temple. When the victim refused, they forced him to take it and quickly left on their bike toward Sutarwadi.

A few moments later, the victim realised that his gold chain was missing and the accused had stolen it by tricking him.

