 Pune’s Real Estate Market Sees 13,557 Property Registrations, Contributing ₹523 Crore In Stamp Duty Revenue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPune’s Real Estate Market Sees 13,557 Property Registrations, Contributing ₹523 Crore In Stamp Duty Revenue

Pune’s Real Estate Market Sees 13,557 Property Registrations, Contributing ₹523 Crore In Stamp Duty Revenue

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis property registrations increased by 2 per cent and stamp duty collections rose by 8 per cent, highlighting the city’s steady housing demand, according to the report from real estate services firm Knight Frank India.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Pune’s real estate market saw 13,557 property registrations in September 2025, up 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY), which contributed Rs 523 crore in stamp duty revenue, a report said on Monday. The stamp duty revenue to the state’s exchequer grew 3 per cent YoY.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis property registrations increased by 2 per cent and stamp duty collections rose by 8 per cent, highlighting the city’s steady housing demand, according to the report from real estate services firm Knight Frank India.

Read Also
Post-Diwali Rush: Pune Chokes Under Heavy Traffic; Gridlock Reported At Hinjawadi & Kharadi IT Parks...
article-image

The shifting festive calendar, where the Shraddh period and Navrati came earlier, drove the surge in registration. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Pune’s property market has remained resilient, achieving the highest property registrations and stamp duty collections for the first nine months of the year in the past four years. Compared to the same period last year, property registrations and stamp duty revenues saw a 5 per cent and 6 per cent increase, respectively.

The share of homes priced above Rs 1 crore increased marginally by 1 per cent YoY to 15 per cent in September 2025. Meanwhile, properties priced up to Rs 1 crore remained stable with an 85 per cent share. “The market is operating at sustainable volumes, signalling growing maturity and enduring confidence among homebuyers,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

FPJ Shorts
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Storms Back To Form With Record-Breaking Double Hundred For Maharashtra
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Storms Back To Form With Record-Breaking Double Hundred For Maharashtra
CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Meet CPI’s Binoy Viswam Amid LDF Rift Over Kerala Joining PM SHRI Scheme
CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Meet CPI’s Binoy Viswam Amid LDF Rift Over Kerala Joining PM SHRI Scheme
Dairy Company Heritage Foods Acquires 51% Stake In Owner Of Icecream Brand Get-A-Way, Peanutbutter & Jelly For ₹9 Crore
Dairy Company Heritage Foods Acquires 51% Stake In Owner Of Icecream Brand Get-A-Way, Peanutbutter & Jelly For ₹9 Crore
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Did IAS Shekhar Singh Leave PCMC Drowning In Debt - Whats The Real Story?
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Did IAS Shekhar Singh Leave PCMC Drowning In Debt - Whats The Real Story?

Further, the demand for larger homes above 800 sq ft inched up 3 per cent YoY to 29 per cent in September. Meanwhile, the share of units under 500 sq ft dropped 4 per cent to 31 per cent, the report noted. Central Pune, which includes Haveli Taluka, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), maintained its lead in residential transactions, accounting for 61 per cent of the market.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dairy Company Heritage Foods Acquires 51% Stake In Owner Of Icecream Brand Get-A-Way, Peanutbutter &...

Dairy Company Heritage Foods Acquires 51% Stake In Owner Of Icecream Brand Get-A-Way, Peanutbutter &...

Japanese Auto Major Honda Motor Picks Up 5-10% Minority Stake In Homegrown OMC Power

Japanese Auto Major Honda Motor Picks Up 5-10% Minority Stake In Homegrown OMC Power

Multi-Commodity Exchange Of India Launches Options Contracts On Bullion Index, Providing A New Way...

Multi-Commodity Exchange Of India Launches Options Contracts On Bullion Index, Providing A New Way...

Pune’s Real Estate Market Sees 13,557 Property Registrations, Contributing ₹523 Crore In Stamp...

Pune’s Real Estate Market Sees 13,557 Property Registrations, Contributing ₹523 Crore In Stamp...

Vodafone Idea Shares Surge Over 9%, Supreme Court Allows Centre To Reconsider AGR Dues Issue

Vodafone Idea Shares Surge Over 9%, Supreme Court Allows Centre To Reconsider AGR Dues Issue