Jalgaon: Two Youths Die After Being Hit By Ahmedabad-Howrah Express While Making Reel

A heartbreaking incident of two youths from Paladhi losing their lives while making a video reel for mobile took place on Sunday near Paladhi Chandsar railway gate in Dharangaon taluka. While they were shooting a reel in front of a moving train, the Ahmedabad Howrah Express hit them hard.

Both friends, Prashant Pawan Khairnar, 18, and Harshvardhan Mahendra Nannaware, 18, living in the Mahatma Phule Nagar area of Paladhi, had gone to make a reel on the railway track near Paladhi Chandsar railway gate in the morning, as Sunday was a holiday.

While they were shooting a reel in a dangerous manner, the Ahmedabad Howrah Express, which was speeding towards Jalgaon from Dharangaon, hit them and killed them on the spot due to their carelessness and courage.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Paladhi police reached the spot and conducted a panchnama and registered the incident at the Paladhi police station.