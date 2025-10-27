Terror Plot Foiled? ATS Raids 10 Locations In Pune’s Kondhwa, One Arrested | Representative Image

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted back-to-back raids at around ten locations in Pune's Kondhwa area on Monday, targeting individuals suspected of assisting terrorist activities.

During the operation, officers arrested 28-year-old Zuber Hangargikar during the raid. He has been sent to police custody till November 4.

During the raid, the police seized several crucial materials and digital devices, including video footage.

According to initial information, the videos suggest that the accused were allegedly planning terrorist attacks across Mumbai, Pune and other major Indian cities.

This crackdown is connected to the 2023 Pune case related to the global terror group ISIS, in which suspects were accused of plotting bomb blasts in Mumbai, Pune and Gujarat.

Investigators had previously discovered that the group had tested explosives in forest areas of Kolhapur and Satara and had conducted bomb-making training sessions in the Kondhwa locality.