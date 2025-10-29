 Pune Jain Trust Row: Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Says Protest Aimed At Injustice, Not Government
"The Chief Minister himself has assured us that he stands with us and will not allow injustice to happen,” added the maharaj

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
Pune Jain Trust Row: Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Says Protest Aimed At Injustice, Not Government | Sourced

Jain spiritual leader Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj has clarified that the ongoing agitation over the controversial land deal of the Jain Boarding Trust in Pune is not directed against the government but against the injustice done by the people involved, whether they are trustee members or part of the builder lobby.

Addressing the crowd, Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj stated, “The builder has withdrawn, and even the trustees have decided to cancel the transaction. Our only demand is that the entire deal must be officially nullified. We only want the official cancellation document of the deal to be handed over to us."

Regarding the matter and in a show of unity within the Jain community, several people from across India are observing a one-day fast today in solidarity with the cause.

Countering the trustee members, he said, “We are willing to forgive those who admit their mistake. But if they repeat it, we will not forgive them. The current board of trustees should be dissolved or dismissed.”

