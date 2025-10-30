Nashik: YCMOU Student Mayuri Shelar Enters India Book Of Records With 47 Chakrasana Push-Ups |

Nashik: Mayuri Vijay Shelar, a student of the Yoga Education Program at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), has earned a place in the India Book of Records. She set a remarkable record by performing 47 Chakrasana Push-Ups in just 30 seconds.



Mayuri is a student at the New Education Society Study Centre in Pune. She has previously completed the Yoga Instructor Diploma from YCMOU and is currently pursuing her M.A. in Yoga (First Year) from the same university. She achieved this feat on September 26, 2025, and it was recently recognised as an official India Book of Records Achievement.



For this achievement, Mayuri received guidance and support from Dr. Girish Dhadphale (Centre Head, New Education Society), Mrs. Suvarna Bhapkar (Yoga Instructor), and Sanika Bam. The record was officially verified by Ms. Mansi Sateja, Record Manager and Representative of the India Book of Records.



The university authorities — Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Jogendrasinh Bisen, Management Board Member Dr Sanjeevani Mahale, Acting Registrar and Finance Officer Dr. Govind Katlakute, Pune Regional Director Dr V. B. Gaikwad, and Faculty of Health Sciences Director Dr Rashmi Ranade — congratulated Mayuri Shelar for this outstanding achievement.





“While pursuing my Yoga Diploma and M.A. in Yoga from YCMOU, I have learned a great deal. The teachers and staff at my study centre have always supported me. I am deeply grateful to all of them,” Mayuri Shelar.