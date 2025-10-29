 Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Speaks With Victim's Family - VIDEO
Maharashtra State President for Congress Harshavardhan Sapkal and National President of the Indian Youth Congress Uday Bhanu Chib met with the family in Satara on Wednesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:48 PM IST
Satara: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Indian National Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with the family of the deceased victim in the Satara Doctor Suicide Case on Wednesday.  Maharashtra State President for Congress Harshavardhan Sapkal and National President of the Indian Youth Congress Uday Bhanu Chib met with the family in Satara on Wednesday.

Watch Video:

While both the leaders assured their full support to the family, after a while, they connected Rahul Gandhi on the call and gave the phone to the doctor's grieving family. Speaking on the phone, Rahul Gandhi assured the family and promised them that justice would be given to their daughter.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party posted on X (formerly Twitter) that they are with the victim doctor's family. Whatever happened to her raises serious questions about women's safety in society. “We will fully work to give justice to the deceased doctor and her family,” said Congress on its official X account.  

What's The Case?

A 28-year-old doctor from Phaltan town in Satara District died by suicide on the night of 23rd October. She left a suicide note on her palm and a detailed four-page letter which accused two men of harassment.

Satara Police promptly arrested the accused Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane (accused of repeated rape) and Prashant Bankar (a software engineer and son of her landlord, accused of mental harassment). Both have been sent to police custody.

The case involves additional serious allegations of political and police pressure on the doctor to falsify post-mortem and medical reports. Her family has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a fast-track trial. They have also raised suspicions about the handwritten note's authenticity and possible tampering with her phone data. The incident has caused statewide outrage.

