 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals To Prahar Janshakti Party Leader Bachchu Kadu To Discuss Farmers’ Issues, Avoid Disruptive Agitations
Fadnavis was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, a day after former state minister Kadu led a tractor rally in Nagpur while seeking a complete loan waiver for farmers and listing a host of other demands.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu (L) & Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pic

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday appealed to Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu to discuss farmers' issues with the government, instead of holding agitations that inconvenience the public and may be exploited by "vested interests".

Kadu leads tractor rally in Nagpur

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, a day after former state minister Kadu led a tractor rally in Nagpur while seeking a complete loan waiver for farmers and listing a host of other demands.

The tractor march, comprising thousands of people, began on Monday from Chandurbazar in Amravati district and halted at Wardha before arriving in Nagpur on Tuesday evening.

Fadnavis said the state government has adopted a positive approach towards farmers' issues.

Govt says Kadu skipped talks before protest

"Before the agitation, we had convened a meeting and assured that possible solutions could be worked out through dialogue. Bachchu Kadu had initially agreed, but later informed that he would not be able to attend, leading to the cancellation of the meeting," he said.

State minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has also contacted Kadu and expressed the government's willingness to discuss the demands, Fadnavis said.

"He (Kadu) has raised several issues that cannot be resolved through agitation. A roadmap can only be chalked out after dialogue. That is why we have again invited him for a meeting," the CM said.

Appealing to Kadu to avoid protests, Fadnavis said road blockades were creating hardships for the public, including patients.

"My appeal to him is to come and talk to us rather than cause disruptions. In such agitations, elements with vested interests sometimes infiltrate and cause violence, so we must remain vigilant. The government will not allow protests like 'rail roko'," he said.

Stressing the government's commitment to farmers' welfare, the CM said the state has already announced a Rs 32,000-crore package for the cultivators.

CM says dialogue offer ignored by Kadu

On the loan waiver demand, he said, "The state government has already formed a committee to look into the issue. Our priority at present is to help farmers who have suffered losses due to heavy rains. We have never said we are against farm loan waiver."

"The government is ready to discuss every issue concerning farmers," he added.

