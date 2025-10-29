 NCB Mumbai Seizes Over 1.3 kg Of Mephedrone, Arrests 4 Including Kingpin
NCB Mumbai Seizes Over 1.3 kg Of Mephedrone, Arrests 4 Including Kingpin

NCB Mumbai seized 1.34 kg of Mephedrone after intercepting two suspects in Pune and Mumbai. The investigation led to the arrest of the drug syndicate’s kingpin and his wife, who were hiding at a Goa resort. The habitual offender has multiple past NDPS and criminal cases. NCB reaffirmed its commitment to a drug-free India and urged citizens to report drug activity via helpline 1933.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
NCB Mumbai Seizes Over 1.3 kg Of Mephedrone, Arrests 4 Including Kingpin | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: On the basis of actionable intelligence, NCB Mumbai had intercepted a person at Pune on 18/19.09.2025 from whom 502 gms Mephedrone was seized. During immediate follow-up, 839 gms Mephedrone was seized from possession of another drug associate at home of the kingpin & his wife located in Mumbai. 

About The Case

During investigation, the kingpin and his wife were identified to be operating the drug syndicate and were on the run since then and travelled across multiple states to dodge the movement trail. However, after intensive follow up action they were located at a holiday resort in Goa. On 25.10.2025, NCB team intercepted the kingpin & his wife from Goa based resort after which they were arrested.

The kingpin is a habitual drug offender wherein 03 NDPS cases against him registered previously by NCB & Rajasthan Police. Further, he has 07 criminal cases registered by Mumbai Police. He is also declared as "Tadipar” by Police, for which he has been ordered to stay out of Mumbai Municipal limits.  

This seizure highlights the committed effort of NCB in safeguarding public health and ensuring strict enforcement against the organised drug syndicates. The Narcotics Control Bureau reaffirms its commitment to disrupt drug trafficking and allied criminal activities to achieve the vision of Nasha Mukt Bharat by 2047.

To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks active support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number - 1933. The identity of the informer is kept confidential.

