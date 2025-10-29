'It’s Not Just A Mistake': Worms Found In Eggs Ordered From Blinkit In Virar Near Mumbai, Residents Outraged

Virar: Worms Found In Eggs Ordered From Blinkit, Residents Outraged |

A disturbing incident from Virar has sparked public outrage after a customer discovered larvae inside eggs delivered by popular quick-commerce platform Blinkit. The shocking discovery has raised serious concerns about food safety and quality control in online grocery delivery services.

As reported by Saam TV, Shubham M.G., a Virar resident, ordered food items and eggs through Blinkit’s mobile app. The delivery arrived at his doorstep within minutes. However, when he opened the package, he was stunned to find that the expiry dates on several packaged food items had already lapsed. The bigger shock came moments later, when he broke open the eggs, tiny larvae were seen moving inside.

Customer Confronts Blinkit Store Manager

Visibly upset, Shubham immediately visited the local Blinkit store to demand an explanation. When confronted by the customer and other residents, the store manager reportedly admitted the error, acknowledging that the products had indeed expired.

Residents gathered at the store expressed anger and disappointment over the incident, calling it a serious lapse in food safety standards. Many questioned how such products were allowed to be delivered despite having crossed their expiry date.

Public Anger and Calls for Action

The incident has triggered a wave of concern among citizens who regularly rely on online grocery platforms for their daily needs. Locals have urged the authorities to take strict action against companies that compromise on product quality.

Residents stressed that customers place trust in these delivery services for convenience, but negligence of this nature could pose severe health risks. “If expired or contaminated food is being delivered, it’s not just a mistake — it’s dangerous,” said one resident.

The matter has now reignited debate over food safety checks and accountability in India’s booming quick-commerce sector. Authorities are expected to review the incident and determine whether any regulatory action will be taken against Blinkit.