Mumbai: Special Court Orders Probe Against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar Over Unauthorised Construction On MHADA Land | File Photo

Mumbai: The special court for corruption cases has, on Wednesday, ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau to register a case against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar and probe the allegations of unauthorised construction on the land reserved by MHADA for amenity service and garden.

About The Case

The court was hearing the complaint moved by Kurla resident Ramesh Borwa against Kudalkar, MLA from Kurla. He has alleged that Kudalkar is involved in unauthorised construction of a hall on the plot reserved by MHADA.

The special MP and MLA judge Satyanarayan R. Navander, on the allegations made by Borwa, noted that, “Prima facie, it appears that on the plot reserved by MHADA for amenity service and garden, a hall is constructed with some commercial centres unauthorisedly. According to the complainant, the unauthorised construction on the public property is carried out with the public funds by the accused MLA.”

“In the complaint, it is specifically alleged that the accused MLA has misused the public funds which were allotted for development of the Constituency and instead of carrying out the sanctioned work, he has constructed the hall for earning income. According to him, the hall and commercial centres are given on rent unauthorizedly,” the court order further states, referring to the allegations made by the complainant.

“The allegations are specific. The complainant has furnished his affidavit along with the complaint and alleged commission of offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the court added. The court has hence directed the registry to forward the complaint to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the ACB. The official is further directed to register the case to carry out an investigation according to law. Further, the agency is asked to submit the report of the investigation within the stipulated period as per the law.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/