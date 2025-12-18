 Mumbai: Special Court Orders Probe Against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar Over Unauthorised Construction On MHADA Land
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special Court Orders Probe Against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar Over Unauthorised Construction On MHADA Land

Mumbai: Special Court Orders Probe Against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar Over Unauthorised Construction On MHADA Land

A special court has ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau to register a case against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar for alleged unauthorised construction of a hall and commercial centres on MHADA land reserved for amenity service and garden. The court directed an investigation into accusations of misuse of public funds and illegal rental activities by the MLA.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Special Court Orders Probe Against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar Over Unauthorised Construction On MHADA Land | File Photo

Mumbai: The special court for corruption cases has, on Wednesday, ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau to register a case against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar and probe the allegations of unauthorised construction on the land reserved by MHADA for amenity service and garden.

About The Case

The court was hearing the complaint moved by Kurla resident Ramesh Borwa against Kudalkar, MLA from Kurla. He has alleged that Kudalkar is involved in unauthorised construction of a hall on the plot reserved by MHADA.

The special MP and MLA judge Satyanarayan R. Navander, on the allegations made by Borwa, noted that, “Prima facie, it appears that on the plot reserved by MHADA for amenity service and garden, a hall is constructed with some commercial centres unauthorisedly. According to the complainant, the unauthorised construction on the public property is carried out with the public funds by the accused MLA.”

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Written Update, December 18: Anupama Slaps Ishani As She Reverts To Her Old Ways
Anupamaa Written Update, December 18: Anupama Slaps Ishani As She Reverts To Her Old Ways
Bank Of India Announces Credit Officer Recruitment 2025–26 For 514 Posts At bankofindia.bank.in; Check Eligibility, Dates And Selection Process
Bank Of India Announces Credit Officer Recruitment 2025–26 For 514 Posts At bankofindia.bank.in; Check Eligibility, Dates And Selection Process
Parliament Clears Bill Raising FDI In Insurance To 100%, Promises Lower Premiums & Job Growth
Parliament Clears Bill Raising FDI In Insurance To 100%, Promises Lower Premiums & Job Growth
WATCH: Anthony Joshua Tries To Playfully Snatch Jake Paul's Chain During Face-Off In Miami
WATCH: Anthony Joshua Tries To Playfully Snatch Jake Paul's Chain During Face-Off In Miami
Read Also
Colonial Roots And Early Reforms: Tracing BMC’s 154-Year Journey In Shaping Mumbai’s Civic...
article-image

“In the complaint, it is specifically alleged that the accused MLA has misused the public funds which were allotted for development of the Constituency and instead of carrying out the sanctioned work, he has constructed the hall for earning income. According to him, the hall and commercial centres are given on rent unauthorizedly,” the court order further states, referring to the allegations made by the complainant.

“The allegations are specific. The complainant has furnished his affidavit along with the complaint and alleged commission of offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the court added. The court has hence directed the registry to forward the complaint to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the ACB. The official is further directed to register the case to carry out an investigation according to law. Further, the agency is asked to submit the report of the investigation within the stipulated period as per the law.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Piling Machine Topples At Dadar Construction Site, Crashes into Residential Building; FIR...

Mumbai: Piling Machine Topples At Dadar Construction Site, Crashes into Residential Building; FIR...

Mumbai: Special Court Orders Probe Against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar Over Unauthorised...

Mumbai: Special Court Orders Probe Against Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar Over Unauthorised...

Palghar: Notorious Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur Arrested In Virar Builder Murder Case, Remanded To...

Palghar: Notorious Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur Arrested In Virar Builder Murder Case, Remanded To...

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 18, 2025: City Wakes To Winter Chill, But Smog Keeps Air Quality In...

Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 18, 2025: City Wakes To Winter Chill, But Smog Keeps Air Quality In...

Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Cycling To Tuition Killed By Truck In Wardha; Driver Arrested

Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Cycling To Tuition Killed By Truck In Wardha; Driver Arrested