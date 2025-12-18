Ram Sutar, Veteran Indian Sculptor Who Built Statue Of Unity, Passes Away At 100; Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Both DY CMs Extend Condolences

Ram Sutar, Maharashtra Bhushan Awardee & India’s Master Sculptor Who Built Statue Of Unity |

Renowned Indian sculptor Ram Sutar, best known as the visionary behind the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, passed away late on Wednesday night at his residence in Noida. He was 100 and had been battling age-related ailments. His death marks the end of an era in Indian monumental sculpture, leaving behind a legacy that has shaped the visual language of modern India’s public memorials.

Confirming the news, his son Anil Sutar said in a statement on Thursday, “It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father, Shri Ram Vanji Sutar, on December 17 at midnight at our residence.”

Ram Sutar's Glorious Life

Born on February 19, 1925, in Gondur village of Dhule district in Maharashtra, Ram Sutar displayed a deep inclination towards art and sculpture from an early age. He went on to study at Mumbai’s prestigious JJ School of Art and Architecture, graduating as a gold medallist. What followed was a remarkable artistic journey spanning over seven decades, during which Sutar emerged as one of India’s most influential sculptors.

Among his most celebrated works are the seated meditative statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Parliament complex and several statues of Dr B R Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule and other national icons. His most iconic and globally recognised creation remains the 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, which stands as the tallest statue in the world.

Sutar’s contribution to Indian art and heritage earned him several prestigious honours. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2016. Earlier this year, he was conferred the Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar, the state’s highest civilian award, in recognition of his lifelong contribution to sculpture and public art.

Despite his advanced age, Sutar remained creatively active until the very end. Even at 100, he was involved in the work of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai, reflecting his lifelong dedication to his craft.

Maharashtra CM, Both DY CMs Extend Condolences

Political leaders across parties paid rich tributes to the master sculptor. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described Sutar as a global artist who breathed life into stone, recalling a recent visit to personally confer the Maharashtra Bhushan award at his Noida residence.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Sutar’s passing marked the end of a golden era in Indian sculpture, praising his humility, dedication and role in mentoring generations of sculptors. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed him the “Kohinoor of sculpture,” saying his monumental works would keep his memory alive for centuries.

From a rural Maharashtrian village to global recognition, Ram Sutar’s life was a testament to artistic excellence, discipline and devotion. Though the master sculptor has departed, the monumental figures he shaped will continue to stand tall, preserving his legacy in stone for generations to come.