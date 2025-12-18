 Thane: Qureshi Community Boycotts Beef Sellers In Mira Road To Preserve Social Harmony; Emphasizes Public Awareness
In Mira-Bhayandar, longstanding Hindu-Muslim tensions over illegal beef sales have led to protests and conflicts. In a first, the Qureshi community united to promote peace by boycotting shops selling beef, especially in Mira Road. They engaged shop owners through awareness drives to uphold the law and prevent communal rifts, aiming to preserve social harmony in the city.

Thane: Qureshi Community Boycotts Beef Sellers In Mira Road To Preserve Social Harmony; Emphasizes Public Awareness | Representational Image/ Photo Credit: Pixabay

Mira-Bhayandar: Over the past two to three years, various issues have sparked Hindu-Muslim tensions in the Mira-Bhayandar city. Among these, the illegal sale of beef has consistently remained a central point of contention, leading to numerous criminal cases. In this context, Hindu organizations have frequently held protests demanding a complete ban on the sale of beef. At times, these disputes have escalated significantly within the city.

However, in a first for Mira-Bhayandar, the Qureshi community has come together to take a firm stand to maintain social unity and peace. Aiming to prevent any communal rift, the community has decided to officially boycott shops involved in the sale of beef, particularly in the Mira Road area.

Following this decision, representatives of the Qureshi community visited various meat shops to engage in dialogue with the owners. They conducted awareness drives, emphasizing the importance of following the law, taking precautions to avoid misunderstandings or conflicts in society, and staying away from the illegal sale of beef.

The Qureshi community’s decision is being hailed as a positive step toward preserving social harmony in Mira-Bhayandar. It is expected that this move will play a crucial role in maintaining peace and law and order within the city.

