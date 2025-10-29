 Nashik Farmers Join Bachchu Kadu's Maha Elgar Agitation For Complete Loan Waiver
Farmers from Nashik district have joined former minister Bachchu Kadu’s ongoing ‘Maha Elgar’ agitation in Nagpur, demanding complete farm loan waiver and debt freedom for cultivators. The protesters include onion growers and defaulters of the District Cooperative Bank.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
The Maharashtra Onion Growers’ Association has extended full support to Kadu’s movement and has also taken active part in it. As part of the protest, Kadu and his supporters blocked the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway near Nagpur, leading to traffic jams stretching for several kilometres and bringing vehicular movement to a standstill.

Among the participants are farmers from Nashik who grow onions and grapes. “This fight is for the farmers, and we will continue to support it for as long as it goes on,” said Bharat Dighole, president of the Maharashtra Onion Growers’ Association.

