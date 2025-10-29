Parents To Be Named Co-Accused If Minors Commit Crimes: Nashik Police | File Photo

A shocking trend has emerged in recent police investigations — an increasing number of crimes involve minors aged between 13 and 18. Taking serious note of this, the Nashik Police have decided to take a strict stance: if minors are found involved in any criminal activity, their parents will also face investigation and may be named as co-accused.



Police officials expressed concern that children, who should be focused on education and building their future, are instead being drawn toward violence and crime — even resorting to carrying weapons and plotting serious offences. This shift in behaviour, they said, is deeply troubling and reflects a growing social concern.



Recent incidents in Nashik have revealed that minors were involved even in grave crimes such as murder. In response, the police have decided to implement a policy of parental accountability, under which parents of offending minors will be interrogated and could face legal consequences if found negligent or complicit.



Authorities have further warned that no leniency will be shown to anyone, regardless of age, if found participating in acts that tarnish the city’s reputation or disrupt public peace.