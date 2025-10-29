Jalgaon Women's Self-Help Groups Earn Rs 1.18 Crore During Diwali Through 200+ Stalls | Sourced (Representative Pic)

Jalgaon: This year, Diwali showed what can happen if the officials are enthusiastic and encouraging. Under the Umed - Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Improvement Campaign, women's self-help groups in the district created a new history by earning Rs 1.18 crore from over 200 stalls set up across the district during Diwali, gaining confidence in sales. Speaking, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, IAS, expressed the view that the success of women is commendable.

Currently, there are over 30,000 women's self-help groups active in Jalgaon district. Thousands of women have got employment through these self-help groups. Since the quality of the products produced by these self-help groups is also good, the goods of these self-help groups are also getting a market in the district.

On the occasion of Diwali, self-help groups in urban and rural areas had set up more than 200 stalls across the district under the Umed campaign. Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, DRDA Raju Lokhande had encouraged these self-help groups to set up these stalls. Stalls were set up on 60 in Jalgaon taluka.

Stalls were also set up on Shivtirth ground in Jalgaon city. Traditional snacks, shebhe items and other Diwali materials prepared on the occasion of Diwali were sold strongly by customers through these stalls. Raju Lokhande said that these items, prepared by the self-help groups are completely pure and made in a proper manner, which is why they are especially preferred by customers.

He expressed his happiness by saying that more than two hundred stalls were set up across the district and a sale of Rs. 1.18 crore was made from them.