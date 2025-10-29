Gold Worth Rs 6.5 Lakh Stolen From Eknath Khadse's Jalgaon Residence |

A theft has taken place in the Muktai bungalow of Eknath Khadse, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar group, in Jalgaon city. In this, the thieves stole gold worth Rs 6.5 lakh and cash worth Rs 35 thousand. This incident has raised a question mark on the efficiency of the police.

There are currently large-scale incidents of theft and robbery in Jalgaon city and the district. In the meantime, a robbery was committed at the petrol pump of Union Minister Raksha Khadse in Muktai Nagar. Now, the theft incident in the Muktai bungalow in Shivram Nagar, where Eknath Khadse lives in Jalgaon city, came to light on Tuesday morning.

Eknath Khadse lives in this bungalow when he comes to Jalgaon. A woman has been appointed to clean the bungalow and an employee has been appointed to maintain it. On Monday night, the concerned employee locked the bungalow and left.

On Tuesday morning, when the two came to the bungalow for their work, it was found that the bungalow had been stolen. The thieves broke open the locks of the bungalow and entered the bungalow. They looted the cupboards in all five rooms of the entire bungalow and took away all the valuables including gold, silver items, silver gifts worth Rs 35,000 in cash.

When the theft took place, Eknath Khadse and his wife were in Mumbai, daughter Rohini Khadse in Pune and daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse in Delhi. It was said that there was no security guard at the bungalow on the night the theft took place. As soon as the police received information about the theft, senior police officers reached the spot. An investigation was conducted through a dog squad and the path was shown to some extent.

Read Also Jalgaon ST Division Earns Rs 7.13 Crore In Revenue During Diwali Rush

"There is no law and order in the district; the property of the common man is not safe. Incidents of theft and robbery are happening every day. This is the failure of the police administration, and all the businesses are running with the blessings of the police, " Eknath Khadse said, while remarking that he asked the Superintendent of Police and the previous District Collector to stop this kind of thing, but they failed.