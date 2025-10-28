Jalgaon ST Division Earns Rs 7.13 Crore In Revenue During Diwali Rush | Representative Image

State transport Jalgaon division earned an income of seven crores and thirteen lakhs in just four days by carrying passengers in a planned manner during Diwali, according to the Jalgaon S Tdivision.

Considering the large number of passengers during Diwali, the Jalgaon division had planned and sent extra buses to the passengers. Most of the buses were for passengers coming to Jalgaon from Pune.

They were followed by those for Solapur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Kalyan, Surat, Amravati, and Mumbai. For this, the driver-carrier associations had provided additional manpower.

This planning was possible due to the hard work of the office bearers of the driver-carrier associations. In just four days, from October 22 to 25, the Jalgaon division earned an income of seven crores and thirteen lakhs and thirty-seven thousand rupees.

Divisional Controller Dilip Banjara said that a maximum income of Rs 2 crore 15 lakh was earned on the day of Bhaubij on October 23. It was said that due to this large-scale planning, good service could be provided to the passengers.