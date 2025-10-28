Pune: Students Oppose Inclusion Of ‘Career Katta’ Fee In SPPU Fee Structure |

Students affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have raised objections to the university’s recent decision to include a Rs 365 registration fee for the ‘Career Katta’ initiative under the extracurricular and activity fees from the upcoming academic year 2025-26.

The university’s Academic Admissions Department issued a circular stating that the move follows directions from the Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra State, Pune, which instructed all colleges to bring uniformity in collecting the fee. However, student groups have termed the decision “unjustified” and have questioned making the payment compulsory.

“Students are already burdened with multiple fees under various heads. Adding another compulsory amount for an activity that many may not even use is unfair,” said a student from the university’s postgraduate section.

Student organisations have demanded that the university withdraw the circular or make the fee optional. The students also highlighted that the administration should first consult students before imposing additional charges.

The ‘Career Katta’ initiative was launched to provide students with career guidance and skill-development opportunities, but many students claim they have not benefited from it directly. Already burdened with multiple fees under various heads. Adding another compulsory amount for an activity that many may not even use is unfairly claimed by the students.

"Since the beginning of the academic year, the university has continuously burdened students first by increasing admission form fees, then exam fees, and now by imposing an additional charge of Rs 365 under the name of ‘Career Katta.’

This is nothing but systematic financial exploitation of students," said Siddhant Jambhulkar, member of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

Students are not ATMs for the university’s revenue plans. Every new fee from admission to exams to ‘Career Katta’ exposes how education is being commercialised,” said another student, Sandip Gaikwad.

“Imposing such excessive fees on students is deeply concerning and completely unacceptable. The university must think about the welfare of students, not its own interests.”Arvind Ingale, a Student at SPPU.