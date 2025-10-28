Good News! Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express To Halt At Pune’s Daund Station

In good news, the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will get a halt at Daund in Pune district. NCP-SP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule took to X (formerly Twitter) to give this update.
Sule wrote, "Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express (22225/22226) has been approved by the Railway Department to halt at Daund station. This train departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. My colleagues and I have been continuously demanding that it be allowed to halt at Daund. I sincerely thank Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Railway Department for their positive response."
"Along with this, considering the convenience of passengers on this route, it is requested that the halt at Boribel station of the Pune-Solapur passenger train, which was closed during the COVID period, be restored immediately," she added.
Currently, the Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express departs from Solapur at 6:05 am, reaching Mumbai at 12:35 pm, a journey of 6 hours and 30 minutes. En route, it stops at Kurduwadi, Pune, Kalyan and Dadar.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express departs at 4:05 pm from CSMT and reaches Solapur at 10:40 pm, taking 6 hours and 35 minutes. Both trains run six days a week.
Passengers travelling on the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express pay ₹1,300 and ₹2,365 for the Chair Car and Executive Chair Car seats, respectively. These fares are inclusive of catering. If you choose not to opt for on-board catering, you will have to pay ₹1,010 and ₹2,015 for the Chair Car and Executive Chair Car seats, respectively.
From Solapur, the fare for the Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is ₹1,150 and ₹2,185 for the Chair Car and Executive Chair Car, respectively. This includes catering charges as well. Without catering, the fares will be ₹1,010 and ₹2,015 for the Chair Car and Executive Chair Car, respectively.