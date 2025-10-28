Pune: BJP Factions Brawl Openly In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Youth & Women's Wings Activists Clash Physically, FIR Registered | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident has taken place in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the local body elections approach, as two factions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within Pimpri-Chinchwad openly had a verbal and physical altercation on Sunday afternoon. A case regarding this was registered on Monday evening, and today, BJP's Yuva Morcha State President Anup More was named as one of the accused.

BJP Mahila Morcha State Secretary Tejaswini Kadam has complained to the Chinchwad Police Station. A case was registered on Sunday against Anita Krishna Tipale (43), Ekveera Sharif Khan (40), Pravin Yadav (35), Ashish Raut (32), Gaurav Gole (34), Sagar Ghorpade (30), and Jayesh More (30). A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, told The Free Press Journal, “Yuva Morcha State President Anup More (46, Pradhikaran)’s name has been added in the FIR as the eighth accused on Tuesday after preliminary investigation.”

All of them have been booked under the BNS sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 189 (unlawful assembly), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (criminal intimidation).

According to police reports, the complainant, Tejaswini Kadam, went to Chinchwad's Gawade Park area to meet an acquaintance. Meanwhile, outside the bungalow, the accused allegedly confronted Kadam. She said in complaint, "The accused asked me why I went there. They said that when their Dada, Anup More, is there, why am I there? They further said, ‘We will kill you. You live alone. Anup More has told us to kill you. We will hit you with a car in an accident. We love our Dada very much. We will defame you and make your life difficult. Anup More is our everything; he will take care of us.’"

Kadam also alleged in her complaint that later, when a person came with a car to drop her off, several women allegedly surrounded her vehicle. When she went to the Chinchwad Police Station to file a complaint, accused Anita Tipale and Ekveera Khan allegedly physically assaulted and verbally abused her. The complaint further states that as soon as she left the police station after registering the complaint, a mob of about a hundred people threatened her again, saying they would kill her.

Sources within the police department told The Free Press Journal the complainant, Kadam, has alleged that all this stems from a romantic relationship between her and the accused, More. She has also said that, due to the accused getting into another romantic relationship with another woman, he is doing all this to her.

In the case filed on Monday, the police did not name Anup More as the accused. When asked about why this was the case, Chinchwad Police said that it was missed due to an ‘oversight'. It was actually Kadam who questioned the police in this, and this is the answer they gave her too.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media when asked about the accusations, Anup More said, "I have not threatened any woman. All the allegations made against me are false. It is a political conspiracy to frame me in false cases and end my career."