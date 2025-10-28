Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Serial Fraudster Arrested For Raping Multiple Women On Pretext Of Marriage By Wakad Police | AI Generated (Canva)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Wakad Police have arrested a serial accused who reportedly raped multiple women on the pretext of marriage, officials announced on Tuesday. The man promised multiple women that he would marry them and have a sexual relationship with them but then betrayed their trust. He had absconded to New Delhi, but from there, the police nabbed him.

Accused Alok Ajay Kumar Purohit (43, Jaipur) | Sourced

The arrested accused has been identified as Alok Ajay Kumar Purohit (43, Jaipur). He has been booked under the BNS sections 64 (offences against women and children), 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 351 (criminal intimidation) at the Wakad Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said, “The accused has accounts on multiple matrimonial websites, and he portrays himself as a single man who is not married. Through one such matrimonial website, he met the victim, who herself is a divorced woman. He gained her trust, came to visit her in her home in Wakad, and had sexual intercourse with her.”

“When the victim pressured him to marry, he started threatening her with the nude photos and videos he had of her and said he would upload them on social media. The accused was arrested on 7th October. During the investigation, it has been revealed that he is married,” said DCP Gaikwad.

Police further said that he has opened his account on various matrimonial websites, including jeevansathi.com, shadi.com and others. In the investigation, it has been revealed that even more women are involved in this. Police have urged victims to reach out to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police if they have faced a similar offence by the accused.

Under the guidance of senior police officials, Sr PI Vanita Dhumal of Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station is investigating the matter further.