Cabinet Ministers Review Nashik Simhastha Kumbh: Focus On Monsoon Safety, Crowd Management, & Permanent Facilities

"The Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela should be planned excellently and effectively so that Nashik earns nationwide recognition," said Kumbh Mela Minister and Chairman of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Ministerial Committee, Girish Mahajan.



A meeting of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 Ministerial Committee was held under his chairmanship at Mantralaya to review various developmental projects being undertaken by different departments in connection with the upcoming Kumbh Mela.



Present at the meeting were Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal; School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse; Industries Minister Uday Samant; Environment and Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde; Cooperation and Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal; Public Works Minister Shivendra Singh Bhosale; and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnayak, along with senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary of PWD Manisha Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary of Rural Development Eknath Davale, Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Kumbh Mela Commissioner and Member Secretary Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, NMDA official Jalej Sharma, Special IG Nashik Range Dattatray Karale, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and SP Balasaheb Patil, among others.



Minister Girish Mahajan stated that since the Nashik Kumbh Mela takes place during the monsoon season, special precautions must be taken and the administration should carefully verify and prepare for all possibilities. Based on experiences from the previous Kumbh Mela 12 years ago, he noted that the number of devotees this time is expected to be higher, and accordingly, micro-level planning is being carried out by the state government.



Minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressed satisfaction with the administration’s planning, especially regarding the crowd management at Ramkund. He emphasised that the facilities being developed for the Kumbh Mela should remain permanently available to Nashik residents even after the event. He also instructed that wastewater entering the Godavari River should be urgently separated and treated as a priority.



Build a New Hospital: Bhuse



School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse suggested that there is a need to establish a new hospital in Nashik. He further recommended that the infrastructure developed for the Kumbh Mela should be useful to citizens in the long term. He also proposed developing other religious and tourist spots in the district, such as Saptashrungi Gad, all Tirtha Takeds, Kapildhara Tirth Kavnai, Tapovan, Shulk Tirth Ram Mandir (Igatpuri), and more, under this initiative.



Expedite the Flyover from Dwarka to Nashik Road: Kokate



Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate urged the administration to immediately begin work on the Dwarka to Nashik Road flyover, ensuring that citizens face no inconvenience during its execution.



Commissioner’s Presentation on Measures



Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh gave a detailed presentation on the measures and initiatives being implemented by the Kumbh Mela Authority and other departments. The committee reviewed the current progress and plans of the Health, Tourism, Transport, PWD, Food and Civil Supplies, Water Resources, Airport Authority, Railways, Municipal Corporation, and Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).



All members of the ministerial committee expressed satisfaction with the planning and ongoing actions taken by the administration and the state government. They jointly expressed confidence that through excellent and effective execution, Nashik’s Kumbh Mela will earn national and international acclaim.