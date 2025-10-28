Nashik Police Crack Down On Prakash Londhe Gang, Invoke MCOCA In Organised Crime Case |

The Nashik police have finally taken strict action against the gang led by Prakash Londhe, alias the 'PL Group', which had been creating terror in the city through organised crime and alleged political backing.

Londhe, along with his sons Bhushan and Deepak, and several of their associates, has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). A total of 17 persons are included in this case.



The case stems from the firing incident at Aura Pub Bar in the Satpur area, after which Londhe and his sons were arrested. Police investigations revealed that Londhe and his associates were directly or indirectly involved in several criminal activities in Satpur.

An unauthorised building constructed by Londhe was demolished in a joint action by the police and the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Now, with the MCOCA invoked, the police have delivered a major blow to this gang.



Following the arrests of Londhe and his sons, several victims who had previously suffered intimidation have now come forward to file complaints.



Key Allegations:



Engaging in organized crime in the Satpur industrial area.



Extortion and intimidation of workers.



Threatening or assaulting those who refused to pay extortion money.



Grabbing land or demanding ransom for its possession.



Forcing property transactions under duress.