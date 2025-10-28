 Pune International Airport Tops AAI Rankings With 4.96 ASQ Score, Rises To 56th Globally
Pune International Airport | File Photo

Pune: Pune International Airport has delivered an exceptional performance in the Airports Council International – Airport Service Quality (ACI–ASQ) survey for 2025. The airport has demonstrated consistent improvement in passenger satisfaction throughout the year. Pune Airport achieved a rating of 4.92 out of 5 in Q1, rising to 4.94 in Q2, and further to an impressive 4.96 in Q3. Meanwhile, its global ranking improved from 59 to 56 during the same period.

Pune Airport officials said that this steady progression highlights the airport’s continuous efforts in enhancing passenger comfort, service efficiency, and overall travel experience. By ensuring all this, it ultimately earned the distinction of being the highest-rated AAI-operated airport in the global ASQ rankings.

The ACI–ASQ programme is a globally recognized benchmark that measures passengers’ satisfaction across key parameters such as cleanliness, ease of check-in, security, ambience, and availability of amenities. Pune Airport’s sustained rise in ratings reflects its focus on infrastructure upgrades, digital facilitation, and seamless coordination between airlines, airport staff, and security agencies.

