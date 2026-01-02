 GST Tax Assistant Caught Taking ₹20,000 Bribe In Hingoli
The action was carried out in the Risala Bazar area of Hingoli city on Thursday afternoon. The accused has been identified as Umesh Sarkate

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
GST Tax Assistant Caught Taking ₹20,000 Bribe In Hingoli | Representative Image

Hingoli: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught a tax assistant from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a businessman in exchange for cancelling a commercial tax notice. The action was carried out in the Risala Bazar area of Hingoli city on Thursday afternoon. The accused has been identified as Umesh Sarkate.

The GST department had issued a notice to a businessman from Sengaon, demanding ₹43,904 as pending tax and penalty. Tax assistant Umesh Sarkate delivered the notice to the businessman at his shop on December 29. However, as the businessman was out of station at the time, Sarkate contacted him over the phone.

Sarkate allegedly told the businessman that he could cancel the notice, thereby waiving the payment, but demanded ₹30,000 in return. After negotiations, the bribe amount was settled at ₹20,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the businessman approached the ACB in Hingoli and lodged a written complaint. After verifying the demand, ACB officials laid a trap and arrested Sarkate red-handed while he was accepting ₹20,000 from the complainant. A case has been registered at the Hingoli police station.

Following the arrest, orders were issued to Risod police inspector Alka Gaikwad to search Sarkate’s residence in Risod. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

