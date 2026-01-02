VIDEO: 21-Year-Old Youth Stoned To Death In Pune’s Fursungi Over Old Rivalry; Accused Absconding | Video Screengrab

A 21-year-old youth died after being brutally attacked by a group of people over an old rivalry. The accused allegedly targeted the victim, and upon finding him alone, killed him using stones lying on the ground.

The incident took place in the Fursungi area on Thursday evening. The accused fled the spot immediately after the incident. Police are investigating the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Krishna Chabukswar (21), a resident of Fursungi on the Hadapsar-Saswad Road.

A case has been registered against an unidentified two-wheeler rider and his aides.

According to police, Chabukswar was passing through the Fursungi area on Thursday evening when he was stopped by two men on a motorcycle. An argument broke out between them over an old dispute. The argument then turned into physical violence. The accused allegedly assaulted him and hurled stones at his head before fleeing at high speed.

Chabukswar was grievously injured and rushed to a private hospital by local citizens, where doctors declared him dead.

Senior Police Inspector Amar Namdev Kalange of Yewalewadi Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to identify the attackers. “A team has been formed to arrest them, and they will be arrested soon,” he said.

The crime occurred due to personal enmity and a dispute that dates back two years. However, the exact cause behind the old dispute is still under investigation. Further investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken.