 One Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
One Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic accident, one person died and several others were injured after a bus suddenly caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in the early hours of Friday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to details, a private travel bus (MH-19-CX-3015) was travelling from Mumbai to Malkapur on Thursday night. At around 3 am, a truck (CG-04-M-8711) suddenly came in front of the bus. As the bus driver could not react in time, the bus rammed into the truck. The accident occurred near Chainage No. 463.5 on the Samruddhi Expressway, under the jurisdiction of the Sillegaon police station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

After the collision, the truck driver fled the scene along with the vehicle. Soon after, the bus caught fire and was quickly engulfed in flames. Passengers attempted to save their lives by jumping out of the bus windows.

One passenger, Amol Shelkar (35), a resident of Pune, died in the accident. Upon receiving information, SP Highway Police Rupali Darekar, PI Kishor Chaudhary, PSI Mohan Chavan and other officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Police cleared the bus from the road with the help of a crane and restored traffic on the expressway.

The injured have been identified as Parth Pawar, Nazma Shaikh, Yogesh, Ashwini, Sushil Pande, Raj Pawar, Nikhil Rathod, Mahesh Shelke, Ketki Deshpande, Vivek Jadhav, Vandana Jadhav, Shivam Korde, Shaikh Noman, Kamlesh Billare, Mayur Katkamwar, Ayush Katkamwar, Sapna Raut, Anil Borkar, Shivam Ingale, Gautam Gawai (cleaner), and Ganesh Narote (driver).

