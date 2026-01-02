Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ellora-Grishneshwar Revamp To Focus On Devotees, Locals & Sustainability

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ellora-Ghrushneshwar Revamp To Focus On Devotees, Locals & Sustainability | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A pilgrimage development plan for Ellora-Grishneshwar has been prepared. Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department, B. Venu Gopal Reddy, has directed the administration to complete the works under the plan within the prescribed time frame and ensure that the needs of local residents are addressed during its implementation.

Reddy visited and inspected various works underway at Shri Kshetra Grishneshwar and Ellora on Thursday. District Collector Deelip Swami, Zilla Parishad CEO Ankit, SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, District Planning Officer Bharat Wayal, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Executive Engineer Deepak Kolil, Archaeological Survey of India officer Shivkumar Bhagat, Sub-Divisional Officer Santosh Gorad, and other officials were present.

Reddy directed that all works should be carried out strictly in accordance with the development plan. He inspected pathways for devotees visiting the temple, rest houses, facility centres and other amenities, and issued necessary instructions.

Later, a review meeting of officials was held, during which further directives were issued. Reddy emphasised that facilities developed at the pilgrim centres should prioritise local residents and their needs. He instructed that dedicated spaces be provided for local artisans to sell their products to tourists and that exhibitions showcasing local cuisine and culture be organised.

He also said that school trips should be taken into account while planning parking facilities and that maximum use of solar energy should be made while creating infrastructure.

Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India, Public Works Department, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Forest Department and other departments were present at the meeting.