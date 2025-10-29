Pune Crime: Drunk Man Posing As ‘Bhai’ Demands Free Liquor, Thrashes Bar Staff In Chakan - VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man claiming he was a notorious criminal and a ‘bhai' of the area demanded free liquor from a bar manager and the staff in Chakan on Monday afternoon. When the restaurant denied it, he started beating the staff and vandalising the bar, as his ego was hurt. All of this was captured on the restaurant's CCTV footage. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have nabbed the accused involved.

Watch Videos:

Chakan Police arrested the accused on Tuesday night. He has been identified as Ganesh Nanekar (resident of Nanekarwadi near Chakan). A case has been registered against him under the BNS section 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt).

According to police reports, on Monday afternoon, the accused got into the bar and demanded alcohol. He was already drunk. After the bar manager and the staff refused to serve him alcohol for free, he got angry. He saw that the bar manager and the staff were speaking in Hindi. By realising they were not from the area, he got angrier, as he himself is a native of the area.

He took a plastic pipe and started beating everyone present in the bar and hurled abuses. He also vandalised the bar and created terror. Terrified by this, the staff and the manager fled the bar.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Solanke, in charge of the Chakan Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, “The accused is neither a history-sheeter nor a local gunda, as he claimed. He has no prior record of crimes. As he was drunk, he might have claimed that he was a goon. Regardless, he has been arrested, and a case has been registered with the Chakan Police. He will be produced in court, and an investigation is underway.”