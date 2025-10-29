 Pune Crime: Drunk Man Posing As ‘Bhai’ Demands Free Liquor, Thrashes Bar Staff In Chakan - VIDEOS
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: Drunk Man Posing As ‘Bhai’ Demands Free Liquor, Thrashes Bar Staff In Chakan - VIDEOS

Pune Crime: Drunk Man Posing As ‘Bhai’ Demands Free Liquor, Thrashes Bar Staff In Chakan - VIDEOS

Chakan Police arrested the accused on Tuesday night. He has been identified as Ganesh Nanekar (resident of Nanekarwadi near Chakan). A case has been registered against him under the BNS section 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Drunk Man Posing As ‘Bhai’ Demands Free Liquor, Thrashes Bar Staff In Chakan - VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man claiming he was a notorious criminal and a ‘bhai' of the area demanded free liquor from a bar manager and the staff in Chakan on Monday afternoon. When the restaurant denied it, he started beating the staff and vandalising the bar, as his ego was hurt. All of this was captured on the restaurant's CCTV footage. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have nabbed the accused involved.

Watch Videos:

Chakan Police arrested the accused on Tuesday night. He has been identified as Ganesh Nanekar (resident of Nanekarwadi near Chakan). A case has been registered against him under the BNS section 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt).

According to police reports, on Monday afternoon, the accused got into the bar and demanded alcohol. He was already drunk. After the bar manager and the staff refused to serve him alcohol for free, he got angry. He saw that the bar manager and the staff were speaking in Hindi. By realising they were not from the area, he got angrier, as he himself is a native of the area.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Accident: Truck Overturns On Thane-Belapur Flyover Near Ghansoli
Navi Mumbai Accident: Truck Overturns On Thane-Belapur Flyover Near Ghansoli
Mumbai Metro 3 Update: New A3 Gate Opens At BKC; Easy Access To One BKC, Jio Garden & More | Know Which Companies Are Located Nearby
Mumbai Metro 3 Update: New A3 Gate Opens At BKC; Easy Access To One BKC, Jio Garden & More | Know Which Companies Are Located Nearby
'Lalu Wants To Make His Son CM, Sonia Her Son PM': Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Bihar's Darbanga Rally - VIDEO
'Lalu Wants To Make His Son CM, Sonia Her Son PM': Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Bihar's Darbanga Rally - VIDEO
Sensex, Nifty End Higher On India-US Trade Deal Hopes & Positive Global Cues
Sensex, Nifty End Higher On India-US Trade Deal Hopes & Positive Global Cues

He took a plastic pipe and started beating everyone present in the bar and hurled abuses. He also vandalised the bar and created terror. Terrified by this, the staff and the manager fled the bar.

Read Also
Pune: NCP–SP MP Supriya Sule Reacts To BJP Clash In Pimpri-Chinchwad Between Youth & Women’s...
article-image

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Solanke, in charge of the Chakan Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, “The accused is neither a history-sheeter nor a local gunda, as he claimed. He has no prior record of crimes. As he was drunk, he might have claimed that he was a goon. Regardless, he has been arrested, and a case has been registered with the Chakan Police. He will be produced in court, and an investigation is underway.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Host First-Ever IFSC Asian Kids Climbing Championship In Maharashtra

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Host First-Ever IFSC Asian Kids Climbing Championship In Maharashtra

Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar Returns To Pune: Dates, Venue, Timings & Other Details

Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar Returns To Pune: Dates, Venue, Timings & Other Details

FPJ Impact: PCMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Two Engineers Over Mismanagement At Maharshi Valmiki...

FPJ Impact: PCMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Two Engineers Over Mismanagement At Maharshi Valmiki...

Pune Jain Trust Row: Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Says Protest Aimed At Injustice, Not Government

Pune Jain Trust Row: Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Says Protest Aimed At Injustice, Not Government

Pune Crime: Drunk Man Posing As ‘Bhai’ Demands Free Liquor, Thrashes Bar Staff In Chakan -...

Pune Crime: Drunk Man Posing As ‘Bhai’ Demands Free Liquor, Thrashes Bar Staff In Chakan -...