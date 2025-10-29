Nashik Consumer Court Orders Builder To Return Rs 71 Lakh Or Give Flat After 8-Year Delay | X| (Representative Pic)

The Nashik Consumer Court has given a big blow to a construction company that made a customer wait for eight years for a house despite taking Rs 60 lakh. The court has ordered that the customer should either return a huge amount of Rs 71 lakh, or else take the remaining amount and give possession of the flat.

What exactly is the case?

Navin Manoharlal Nagpal and Rashi Nagpal of Devlali Camp had entered into a flat purchase transaction with Chetan Patel, director of Madhur Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. in 2016. The Nagpal couple initially paid Rs 12.66 lakh. After that, they paid the amount from time to time and gave a total of Rs 60 lakh to Patel. Waiting: After receiving the property, the purchase deed was done and it was decided to give possession within a year. However, he did not get possession of the flat even till 2021.

Important decision of the court

Due to this, Nagpal finally knocked on the door of the consumer court. Adv. A. A. Malpani argued on behalf of Nagpal. This argument had been going on for four years. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the president of the court, Mandakini Bhosale and member Kavita Chavan gave an important verdict.

The court has ordered that Patel should return Rs 71 lakh to Nagpal. Or 6 lakh rupees should be taken, and the possession of the flat should be given to him. Delay Charges: The court has ordered Patel to pay compensation of Rs. 1 lakh per month until the possession of the flat is taken and the purchase deed is registered.

With this decision, the Nashik Consumer Court has given a clear message that if the builders do not provide services to the customers on time, they will have to face huge financial consequences.